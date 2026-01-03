Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

María Corina Machado called for “popular sovereignty” and urged Edmundo González Urrutia to assume leadership as Venezuela’s legitimate president.
She said Nicolás Maduro now faces international justice and backed US action after his refusal of a negotiated exit.
González echoed her call, saying Venezuela is ready for a democratic transition and national reconstruction.
Venezuelan opposition politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado says the time has come for “popular sovereignty” in Venezuela and the installation of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the country’s leader.
In a letter addressed to the people of Venezuela and just posted on X, Machado said: “Nicolás Maduro from today faces international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations.”
“Given his refusal to accept a negotiated solution, the government of the United States has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law.”
“The time has come for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to rule in our country,” Machado says, adding: “We are going to restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional country, and bring our children back home.”
Gonzalez was voted as the legitimate president of Venezuela in the 2024 presidential election, according to Machado. Despite intense international allegations that the election was rigged, Maduro took office in January of last year.
“He must immediately assume his constitutional mandate and be recognized as commander-in-chief of the national armed forces by all the officers and soldiers who make up its ranks,” Machado added.
“Today we are prepared to enforce our mandate and take power. Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the democratic transition is achieved. A transition that needs ALL of us,” Machado said.
For his part, González shared Machado’s post and added:”Venezuelans, these are decisive hours, know that we are ready for the great operation of the reconstruction of our nation.”
Maria Corina Machado is most likely in Oslo, Norway, where she had travelled to collect her Nobel Peace Prize last month. It was her first public appearance after spending over a year in hiding in Venezuela.
The rescue operation to get Machado out of Venezuela involved disguises, two boats through choppy seas and a flight, the man who says he led it told the BBC.