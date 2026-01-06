The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

The US position of the western hemisphere constituting the strategic backyard of the US from which foreign powers will be excluded, especially China and Russia, is a throwback to imperialist thinking of the past and the division of the world into spheres of influence.

K
Kanwal Sibal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Chinas Xi Jinping
A banner on the front end of a bus features images of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and China's Xi Jinping with a message that reads in Spanish: "An example for the world," during a government-organized rally opposing U.S. intervention, in Caracas, Venezuela. AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US military operation in Venezuela's ideological basis was spelt out in the US National Security Strategy 2025.

  • Spain has joined Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Uruguay in issuing a joint statement rejecting the US military operation, while Argentina has welcomed the step.

  • China’s claim to Taiwan differs materially from US claims on Venezuela.

The US has grossly violated the UN Charter and international law in committing unprovoked aggression against Venezuela, violating its sovereignty and, what is most egregious, kidnapping the country’s president for trial in the US. 

The US was threatening military action against Venezuela for some months, with the deployment of major naval assets in the Gulf of Mexico, destroying several boats plying in international waters in the Caribbean and killing people on the presumption that they were ferrying drugs to the US.  

Despite these warning signals the possibility of the US physically attacking Venezuela and kidnapping president Maduro was not anticipated. It was assumed that the US would want to intimidate the Venezuelan leadership through military pressure and possibly provoke a regime change from within but not risk a direct military operation against an ostensibly well-armed and well defended country. In the event, the US launched a well-planned military operation and succeeded in kidnapping Maduro from a military base. 

The ideological basis for the Venezuelan operation was spelt out in the US National Security Strategy 2025 document which politically revived the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, with a Trump Corollary. The US position is that the western hemisphere constitutes the strategic backyard of the US from which foreign powers will be excluded, especially the influence of China and Russia. This is a throwback to imperialist thinking of the past and the division of the world into spheres of influence. This, in effect, amounts to a repudiation of the UN Charter and the international order established after the 2nd World War. 

Related Content
Related Content
In this courtroom sketch, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, and his wife, Cilia Flores, second from right, appear in Manhattan federal court with their defense attorneys Mark Donnelly, second from left, and Andres Sanchez, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in New York. - Elizabeth Williams via AP
Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

BY Sartaj Chaudhary

Trump has announced that the US will now run Venezuela on the assumption that Delcy Rodriguez, the former Vice-President who has replaced Maduro, will do his bidding under threat of more military reprisals if she did not cooperate. He has been upfront in laying claim to Venezuelan oil, declaring it belongs to the US as American companies had developed the oil fields, subsequently nationalised by Venezuela. Trump has admitted that before and after invading Venezuela he had been in contact with US oil companies, which he claims would be ready to restore the country’s dilapidated oil infrastructure. 

Venezuela’s oil reserves are the largest in the world. If these are added to the US reserves, the US will become the most dominant player in the global oil market, with massive financial bonanzas for the US oil companies which are acknowledgedly the biggest funders of Trump and the Republican Party. No wonder Trump in his inaugural speech had intoned the "Drill baby Drill” slogan. 

Trump has made very belligerent comments against the Colombian president whom he accuses of drug trafficking to the US. He is now threatening Colombia too with military action. The revival of the Monroe Doctrine is a challenge for the whole of Latin America where the US has intervened repeatedly in the past to control or effect changes of regimes there. Today, the geopolitical and economic landscape in the Americas has changed. China has become a major economic partner of virtually all Latin American countries, with considerable investments in the continent’s mineral resources.  

Protesters shout slogans while holding a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump as they denounce the U.S. government and Trump after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a rally near the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines on Monday - Aaron Favila
Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

BY Anand Teltumbde

For the US Secretary of State Rubio to argue against China, Russia and Iran intruding into an hemisphere in which the US lives, and to question why China and Iran have to buy Venezuelan oil, will invite the argument why the US should intrude into Asia, or be present in the countries bordering Russia, and why countries in the western hemisphere cannot sell commodities to whosoever they want. These countries have development aspirations of their own; they need investments; they are rich in resources which they want to develop and sell to the world. These countries are WTO members along with the US, China and Russia. Some are members of APEC along with the US, China and Russia too. Will the US now oppose APEC and seek to deny these countries' WTO benefits?  

 Spain has joined Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Uruguay in issuing a joint statement rejecting the US military operation as a violation of the "basic principles of international law, in particular the prohibition of the use of force and respect for territorial sovereignty established in the United Nations Charter.” They have said that "These actions constitute a dangerous precedent for peace, regional security and pose a risk to the civil population”. Argentina, however, has welcomed the US action. 

Russia and China, as is to be expected, have lambasted the US action, including in the debate in the UN Security Council. The African Union, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana have issued strong statements. Qatar too has been critical. India’s reaction has been low key, avoiding any direct criticism of the US action in order to remain consistent with the position it had taken on Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. It has limited itself to expressing “deep concern” at the developments and chosen not to refer even to a breach of the UN Charter and international law, as it could and should have, not the least, to mark its credentials as a voice of the global south. 

Europe is in a major quandary as a NATO partner, given that the US action undermines completely the European narrative on Russia’s intervention in Ukraine. On top of it, Trump is re-iterating his territorial claim on Greenland. Germany and the UK have parried questions on their position on Trump’s action, while the French president has endorsed it. The EU has been equivocal.  

The question arises quite legitimately that if the US can without provocation and in breach of the UN Charter and international law attack Venezuela and even kidnap its head of state, does this open the doors to China to achieve its objectives in Taiwan with the use of force?  

China’s claim to Taiwan differs materially from US claims on Venezuela. The US does not consider Venezuela as part of the US. It has no territorial ambitions. It wants to seize Venezuelan oil and the country’s other resources. Geopolitically, Venezuela is not a critical gateway for the US to extend its power to the larger region. The geopolitical stakes in Taiwan for all parties are very different.  

China's PLA Eastern Theater Command on Dec. 29 launched Justice Mission-2025 joint drills in seas and airspace around Taiwan's east, south, north, and East China Sea, practicing sea-air blockades, multi-directional strikes, and live-fire. - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
China Launches Fresh Military Drills In Central Taiwan Strait Amid US Arms Sale, Japan Tensions

BY Outlook News Desk

China is already intimidating Taiwan with aggressive military drills. It has made it clear repeatedly that it will reclaim Taiwan either peacefully or by force if necessary. In using force China will have to contend with massive US military presence in the region, US defence commitments to Taiwan, the Island’s own capacities to resist, the reaction of Japan etc. China will have to calculate very carefully the balance of force in the region, the global reaction, and the impact of western sanctions etc. In the case of Venezuela, the US faced no such issues. China cannot emulate the US by claiming that East Asia belongs to them. It doesn’t have the option of abducting the president of Taiwan in order to impose its will on the Island. 

 China will bide its time. Its lawless action in Venezuela seriously impairs America’s discourse on a rules-based order globally and specifically in the South and East China Seas, but the issue for China is not winning the moral argument but to assess if it can get away with the unlawful use of force against Taiwan. 

(Views expressed are personal)

The writer is former foreign secretary of India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Mohan-Utkarsh's Opening Stand Broken|JHA 125/1

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer Stars In His Return As MUM Post 299

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue