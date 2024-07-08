Modi In Russia: What This Visit Means For India’s Foreign Policy

Russia is the only country building nuclear power plants in India. Russia has interest in cooperating with India in the area of Nuclear Modular Reactors. Russia is cooperating in our space programme to which Modi pays special attention. Russia has now become the biggest supplier of oil to India. The challenge would be to sustain this on a longer term basis. Connected to this, but more broadly on the issue of expanding trade ties, are payment issues in view of the sanctions imposed on Russia which prevent payment in hard currencies. Satisfactory solutions to this complicated issue have to be found durably. India had committed itself to investments in Russia’s Far East at the Vladivostok Modi-Putin summit in 2019, when the Vladivostok-Chennai maritime corridor was announced. To build much needed connectivity to enhance India-Russia trade ties both countries have interest in boosting the operational capacity of the International North South Transport Corridor through Iran. The balance of India-Russia trade is highly in Russia’s favour. Russia, especially under condition of sanctions, could buy much more from India, with promising areas such as pharmaceuticals. India could meet Russia’s manpower needs, especially in its vast Far East region. An India-EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) is now on the table. These are some of the issues that could be discussed during Modi’s visit.