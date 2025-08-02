IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Akash Deep Registers Career-Best Score, Frustrates England With Jaiswal In Record Stand

Akash Deep produced his most resolute batting performance in Test cricket on Saturday morning at The Oval, registering a new personal best of 32* and forging a crucial unbeaten stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The Indian nightwatchman defied the English bowling attack in the opening hour of play on Day 3 of the final Test, taking India to 127/2 after 32 overs — a commanding lead of 104 runs.
Akash, promoted late on Day 2 as a nightwatchman, started the day with India two down and under pressure. But he not only held fort but went on to better his previous Test-best score of 31 — which he made from No. 11 at the Gabba during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Since then, the 27-year-old has shown promising signs with the bat, and his effort on Saturday morning added crucial runs and stability to the Indian innings.
The right-hander, who has a reputation for power-hitting in domestic cricket — including a 53* off just 18 balls for Bengal against Jharkhand in 2022 — looked remarkably assured in defense and confident with his strokeplay, collecting five boundaries in his 32* so far.
He was dropped on 21 by Zak Crawley, and England’s failure to capitalise on that chance has only added to their frustration. Partnering Akash was the ever-solid Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together, the pair stitched an unbeaten 59-run stand — now the highest partnership involving a nightwatchman for India since 2023. The duo overtook the previous best of 55 by Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav at Rajkot in 2024.
The wicketless opening hour, coupled with signs of a flattening pitch and an increasingly confident Indian pair, has left England searching for answers. With Shubman Gill slated to walk in next against a tiring attack and an older ball, India’s advantage only continues to grow.