5 Things You Need To Know About Bengaluru’s New World Class Sports Complex

Bengaluru is taking a bold leap into the future with a monumental new sports complex set to reshape the city’s athletic landscape. Recently announced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, this ₹1,650 crore facility promises to be a game changer for athletes, fans, and the city’s urban identity.
1. Record-Breaking Capacity
The stadium will feature a seating capacity of 60,000, making it one of the top largest in India after Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. With such scale, Bengaluru becomes a strong candidate for international tournaments and large-scale events.
2. Strategic Location: Surya City’s Sporting Future
Planned for Surya City in Bommasandra, the stadium complex will cover 75 acres in one of Bengaluru’s burgeoning districts. Its proximity to major transport corridors means that the facility is set to be accessible and pivotal in supporting the city’s growth, making it an anchor for both local and global sporting events.
3. World-Class Facilities Across Disciplines
The complex will not just be a cricket stadium; it will include indoor and outdoor arenas, Olympic-size swimming pools, advanced training centres, and a modern gym. The blueprints also call for guest houses, hostels, hotels, and a convention hall, ensuring athletes, teams, and fans have comprehensive support whether for sports or cultural events.
"Bengaluru's big leap into global sports!" DK Shivakumar posted, celebrating the city’s new international sporting ambition.
4. Built For International Tournaments
The facility is designed with world-class specifications, critical for hosting top-tier competitions and nurturing local talent. Deputy CM Shivakumar described it as a “major boost” for Bengaluru’s sporting culture and urban growth, positioning the city as a pivotal player in India’s sport ecosystem.
5. Answering Safety Concerns After Chinnaswamy Stampede
On June 4, 2025, a tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s historic IPL win underscored the need for safer, larger venues. Overcrowding led to 11 deaths and dozens injured. The new complex will meet strict capacity and safety standards to prevent such incidents amid surging fan interest.
Venkatesh Prasad: Championing Cricket’s Return To Chinnaswamy
While the news of Bengaluru's new sports complex is in top charts, Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad has declared his run for KSCA president, prioritizing the revival of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Prasad said at a Bengaluru event, "We would like to bring back international cricket. It's such an iconic venue, Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has been standing for the last 50 years. This [permission to host matches] is something which has never happened. Even our own Maharaja Cup has also been moved out which is not a good thing."
His team of Shantha Rangaswamy and Vinay Mruthyunjaya aims to restore governance, transparency, and global cricket fixtures to the city. With missed BCCI deadlines affecting major tournaments, Prasad’s vision targets returning Bengaluru and especially the Chinnaswamy Stadium to its rightful place on the cricketing map.