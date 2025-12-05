Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Paudel's All-Round Performance Helps LUL Win By 4 Wickets

Lumbini Lions beat Janakpur Bolts in match 25 of NPL on December 5
Rohit Paudel was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance
Janakpur Bolts are still at the bottom of the points table
Janakpur Bolts, having won the toss, batted first and managed a modest total of 132/6 in their 20 overs. Sangeeth Cooray top-scored with a gritty 45 off 38 balls, while Mayan Yadav provided some late momentum with 27 off 23. Their middle order collapsed under pressure as Lumbini’s bowlers, particularly Sher Malla and captain Rohit Paudel, struck key blows to keep the total under competitive range.
In reply, the Lions lost an early wicket, but D’Arcy Short and Rohit Paudel rebuilt the chase smartly, keeping the required rate under control. Despite intermittent threats from Janakpur’s bowlers, the chase stayed alive through the middle overs.
Then came a dramatic twist: with his team still needing runs and under pressure, Dilip Nath smashed a six in the first ball of the last over to take Lumbini over the line. The Lions clinched the match by 4 wickets with just a few balls to spare.
Overall, Lumbini’s composure under chase-day pressure and their ability to finish despite shaky moments proved decisive. The Bolts, chasing a modest total, found themselves unable to build sustained pressure during the chase. For Lumbini, the win means a step closer to playoff qualification. For Janakpur, tonight’s collapse adds to their ongoing struggle in the tournament.
Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Janakpur Bolts have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XI
Janakpur Bolts: Maaz Sadaqat, Aasif Sheikh (w), Anil Sah, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c), Aaditya Mahata, Mayan Yadav, Shubh Kansakar, Sangeeth Cooray, Sachin Bhatt, Rupesh Singh
Lumbini Lions: Sumit Maharjan, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Dilip Nath, JJ Smit, Sher Malla, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam
Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode