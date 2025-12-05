Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Paudel's All-Round Performance Helps LUL Win By 4 Wickets

Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get the match report for Match 25 between Janakpur Bolts and Lumbini Lions as it happened on Friday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025
Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Paudel's All-Round Performance Helps LUL Win By 4 Wickets Photo: X/ OfficialNPLT20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lumbini Lions beat Janakpur Bolts in match 25 of NPL on December 5

  • Rohit Paudel was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance

  • Janakpur Bolts are still at the bottom of the points table

Janakpur Bolts, having won the toss, batted first and managed a modest total of 132/6 in their 20 overs. Sangeeth Cooray top-scored with a gritty 45 off 38 balls, while Mayan Yadav provided some late momentum with 27 off 23. Their middle order collapsed under pressure as Lumbini’s bowlers, particularly Sher Malla and captain Rohit Paudel, struck key blows to keep the total under competitive range.

In reply, the Lions lost an early wicket, but D’Arcy Short and Rohit Paudel rebuilt the chase smartly, keeping the required rate under control. Despite intermittent threats from Janakpur’s bowlers, the chase stayed alive through the middle overs.

Then came a dramatic twist: with his team still needing runs and under pressure, Dilip Nath smashed a six in the first ball of the last over to take Lumbini over the line. The Lions clinched the match by 4 wickets with just a few balls to spare.

Overall, Lumbini’s composure under chase-day pressure and their ability to finish despite shaky moments proved decisive. The Bolts, chasing a modest total, found themselves unable to build sustained pressure during the chase. For Lumbini, the win means a step closer to playoff qualification. For Janakpur, tonight’s collapse adds to their ongoing struggle in the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update

Janakpur Bolts have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XI

Janakpur Bolts: Maaz Sadaqat, Aasif Sheikh (w), Anil Sah, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c), Aaditya Mahata, Mayan Yadav, Shubh Kansakar, Sangeeth Cooray, Sachin Bhatt, Rupesh Singh

Lumbini Lions: Sumit Maharjan, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Dilip Nath, JJ Smit, Sher Malla, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam

Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

India: Star Sports and FanCode

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution