Haryana Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Haryana face Saurashtra in their second Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 on Friday, December 26, at the KSCA Cricket Ground 2 in Alur, Karnataka. Get live streaming information here.
Haryana come into this clash after a six-wicket defeat to Railways and will be eager to bounce back. Batting first, they posted 267/9 in 50 overs, powered by Himanshu Rana’s impressive 126 off 142 balls, but Railways chased the target down comfortably.
On the other hand, Saurashtra come into this clash after a five-wicket win over Odisha, with Sammar Gajjar’s unbeaten 132 off 118 balls guiding them to victory. They will look to maintain their winning momentum.
Haryana Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.
Haryana Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Tarang Gohel, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Ansh Gosai, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi, Yuvraj Chudasama
Haryana Squad: Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Ankit Kumar(c), Himanshu Rana, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Anuj Thakral, Bhuwan Rohilla, Amit Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Mayank Shandilya, Samant Jakhar, Ashish Siwach, Ishant Bhardwaj