Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN and Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

Vidarbha's Ravikumar Samarth being congratulated on his half century on the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Good Morning Indian cricket fans. Welcoming you to our live coverage of India's premier domestic first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. It is day 2 of the 6th round and quite a lot is at stake for all the teams. The headline maker from day 1 was Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, who got out for a 2-ball duck against Saurashtra in his return to Punjab as the skipper. His side bowled first after losing the toss and were able to restrict Saurashtra for just 172 before enduring a batting collapse themselves and getting folded for 139. Elsewhere, IPL's most expensive uncapped buy Prashant Veer suffered a massive injury scare, sustaining a grade-2 shoulder tear during his Uttar Pradesh's clash against Jharkhand, who scored 279 runs at the loss of one wicket on day 1. Plenty of action is going to unfold today so stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES