Mayank Agarwal, is a right-handed batsman and right-arm bowler hailing from India. He represented Karnataka and Mysore in domestic cricket and participated in the Karnataka Premier League with the Belagavi Panthers and Bellary Tuskers. He captains his state Karnataka across all formats in domestic cricket.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant’s (RPSG). Additionally, Agarwal has been part of multiple national squads, including India A, India B, India Blue, India C, India Red, and the India Under-19s team. Mayank Agarwal's cricketing career has seen him participate in various formats. In Test matches, he has played 21 matches, scoring 1488 runs. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has featured in 5 matches, accumulating 86 runs. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has showcased his skills in 126 matches, scoring 2656 runs. Fielding-wise, in Tests, he has taken 14 catches. In ODIs, he has grabbed 2 catches, while in the IPL, he has taken 57 catches along with 4 run-outs.

In domestic cricket, Agarwal's milestones include his maiden triple century (304 not out) against Maharashtra in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy and emerging as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 1,160 runs.

His remarkable form continued, leading him to become the top run-getter in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy and accumulating 2,141 runs across all formats in the 2017-18 season, the highest by any Indian batsman domestically. Recognizing his achievements, the BCCI awarded him the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the Highest Run-Scorer in the Ranji Trophy in June 2018.

In the IPL auctions over the years, Mayank Agarwal's value has seen a significant trajectory. Starting with his acquisition by Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2014 for INR 1.60 Cr, he moved to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) in 2017 for the same price. Subsequently, his journey with Punjab Kings (PBKS) began in 2018, where he was initially signed for INR 1.00 Cr. However, his worth skyrocketed in 2022 when Punjab Kings retained him for INR 12.00 Cr. In the latest auction of 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured his services for INR 8.25 Cr during that season he scored 270 runs at an average of 27.00.

In September 2018, Mayank Agarwal was included in India's Test squad for their series against the West Indies but did not play. Later that year, in December 2018, he made his Test debut against Australia, scoring 76 runs in his first innings, setting a new record for the highest score by an Indian cricketer on Test debut in Australia. He concluded the series with 195 runs.

July 2019 saw him joining India's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In October 2019, he marked his maiden Test century against South Africa and followed it with his first double hundred in Test cricket. He recorded another double century in November 2019, becoming the second-fastest batsman to score two double hundreds.

His ODI debut came against New Zealand in February 2020.

In October 2020, he was named in the T20I, ODI, and Test squad for the Australian tour. Agarwal reached the milestone of 1,000 runs in Test matches in December 2020, becoming the third fastest Indian batsman to do so. During the inaugural WTC cycle, he accumulated 857 runs but faced challenges in Australia and was replaced by Shubman Gill. He made a strong return against New Zealand, scoring a century and receiving the Man of the Match award.

In February 2022, Agarwal was called up to the ODI squad against West Indies as a replacement due to player unavailability.

He faced a health scare when he accidentally consumed acid-containing poisonous contaminants during a flight on January 30, 2024, necessitating ICU admission but later confirmed stable and is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the current IPL.