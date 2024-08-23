After scores were tied at the end of the innings of both sides, two super overs also could not produce results as the Manish Pandey-led Tigers refused to budge in front of Mayank Agarwal-led Blasters. In the third super over, Manvanth Kumarwere emerged as hero as his last ball boundary helped Hubli Tigers seal two points in a nail-biting encounter. Manvanth had already given his best in the regulation time, scoring a quick-fire 28 and taking 4/33. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.