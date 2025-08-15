National

Independence Day Through The Years: Outlook’s Legacy Of Asking The Unasked

At Outlook Magazine, we have always asked questions, as journalists and citizens of India — particularly through our special Independence Day issues. This year, we explored the many dimensions of mental health. Back in 2001, we asked, “What is Indian?” — how do you define it? Three years later, a young Indira Gandhi appeared on the cover, accompanied by a series of What if? questions: What if she had never become Prime Minister? What if Partition had never happened? What if India had never tested its nuclear might? In 2012, the issue addressed casteism and Nehru, “The Nation-Builder,” alongside Dr. Ambedkar, “The Constitution Maker.” Two years later, a pivotal year for India, we asked, “Is the Majority Always Right?” Outlook has been breaking the silences around what is often overlooked or left unspoken. In doing so, it builds an archive of conversations that continue to speak to India’s past, present, and future, every independence day.