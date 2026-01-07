Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

Dense Fog and Visibility Challenges Continue

Dense fog is expected during morning hours across Kolkata and adjacent areas on January 7-8, creating visibility challenges for commuters and adding to the bitter cold conditions. The combination of dense fog and severe cold creates particularly hazardous conditions for early morning travelers. Humidity levels remain extremely elevated at 85-95%, with northwest winds contributing to the biting cold sensation. The fog is expected to gradually thin as temperatures warm during afternoon hours, though early morning darkness combined with fog may create dangerous driving conditions. Public health officials continue to advise residents, particularly the elderly and children, to limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours.