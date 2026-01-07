Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

• Cold wave continues January 7-8 Kolkata; further 2°C dip likely after January 6 coldest day 10.2°C in 15 years.
• Dense fog morning hours; maximum 20-24°C; minimum expected 8-10°C on January 7-8.
• Intense cold likely southern West Bengal parts.
• No cold wave alert officially declared Kolkata despite coldest January day.
Kolkata’s coldest January day in 15 years on January 6, with mercury plunging to 10.2°C, is followed by expectations of further temperature decline on January 7-8 as the severe winter pattern intensifies over West Bengal. The India Meteorological Department forecasts an additional 2°C dip in minimum temperatures over the next two days, pushing early morning readings toward 8-10°C range.
Despite recording exceptional cold conditions representing one of the most severe winter spells in recent memory, Kolkata has technically not been placed under an official “cold wave” alert, as the IMD bases cold wave declarations on minimum temperatures rather than maximum temperatures. Nonetheless, residents are experiencing unusually harsh winter conditions with maximum temperatures remaining suppressed around 20-24°C.
Dense Fog and Visibility Challenges Continue
Dense fog is expected during morning hours across Kolkata and adjacent areas on January 7-8, creating visibility challenges for commuters and adding to the bitter cold conditions. The combination of dense fog and severe cold creates particularly hazardous conditions for early morning travelers. Humidity levels remain extremely elevated at 85-95%, with northwest winds contributing to the biting cold sensation. The fog is expected to gradually thin as temperatures warm during afternoon hours, though early morning darkness combined with fog may create dangerous driving conditions. Public health officials continue to advise residents, particularly the elderly and children, to limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours.
Intensifying Cold Wave Over Southern West Bengal
The intense cold is expected to spread and intensify over southern parts of West Bengal beyond just Kolkata, with other districts in the Gangetic plains experiencing similarly severe conditions. Multiple districts across South Bengal are recording minimum temperatures around 10-12°C, with some areas potentially dipping lower as the cold air mass consolidates.
Air Quality Remains Severely Compromised
Air quality across Kolkata and surrounding areas remains in the very poor to severe category with AQI readings between 234-246. Dense fog has trapped pollution near the ground, preventing natural ventilation and dispersal of particulates. PM2.5 levels continue to exceed healthy limits by significant margins, creating serious respiratory hazards for outdoor exposure.