IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and Heavy Rainfall Alert for India

North India Under Orange Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan due to a severe cold wave and dense fog. Dense to very dense fog is expected through January 10, with fog likely in isolated pockets through January 14. Visibility in early morning has dropped to near-zero levels, severely disrupting road, rail and air travel. Rajasthan's Dungarpur recorded just 3°C, while Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recorded 2.0°C—the lowest in plains this season.