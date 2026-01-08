IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and Heavy Rainfall Alert for India

IMD issues orange alert across North India for cold wave and dense fog through January 14. Heavy rainfall warning Tamil Nadu, Kerala till January 11. Dense fog persists Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan. Relief expected mid-January for north India.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Orange alert North India: cold wave, dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan through Jan 10

  • Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Jan 8-11.

  • Visibility is near-zero early morning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP.​

  • Ground frost in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh.

The India Meteorological Department has issued comprehensive weather alerts across India as the country experiences contrasting weather patterns. While North India remains locked in an intense cold wave with near-blinding dense fog disrupting transportation, southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, prepare for heavy rainfall triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal. This paradoxical weather situation requires residents to take specialized precautions across different regions.

North India Under Orange Alert for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan due to a severe cold wave and dense fog. Dense to very dense fog is expected through January 10, with fog likely in isolated pockets through January 14. Visibility in early morning has dropped to near-zero levels, severely disrupting road, rail and air travel. Rajasthan's Dungarpur recorded just 3°C, while Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recorded 2.0°C—the lowest in plains this season.

Transportation Disruptions and Cold Impacts

The severe fog combined with cold temperatures has caused significant disruptions. Multiple flights have been delayed or cancelled as operations remain under CAT III protocols. Long-distance trains report extended delays due to reduced visibility. Road traffic crawls at dangerously slow speeds on major highways. Cold wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. Ground frost conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam. Relief is expected only from January 15 onwards.

Southern States Brace for Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala are preparing for heavy rainfall from a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected from January 8-11, with peak intensity January 9-10. Strong winds of 35-50 kmph are forecast along coastal areas, prompting fishermen advisories to avoid dangerous waters. Residents should prepare for flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Health and Safety Advisories

The IMD urges North India residents to limit outdoor exposure during early morning and late night hours to avoid cold-related illnesses. Adequate warm clothing, heating facilities and shelter are essential. Fishermen must not venture into dangerous waters. South India residents should prepare for potential flooding and disruptions during heavy rainfall periods. All regions should monitor official weather updates and follow government advisories.

