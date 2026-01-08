IMD Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala; Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rainfall

Deep depression Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Jan 8-10.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai.
Strong winds 35-50 kmph, gusts 60 kmph Jan 7-10.
Kerala monitoring; heavy rainfall expected Jan 8-10.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of widespread heavy rainfall triggered by a deep depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area developed on January 5 at 5:30 pm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean, intensifying into a deep depression by 5:30 am on January 6. The weather system is expected to move west-northwestward on January 7 and further intensify into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal on January 8, triggering significant rainfall across coastal and interior regions. Enhanced atmospheric instability also prevails over the Comorin Sea, Lakshadweep, and adjoining central and east Arabian Sea, aiding rainfall activity.
Rainfall Expected to Intensify January 8-10
While January 7 may see light to moderate rain at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, rainfall activity is forecast to intensify significantly from January 8. Interior Tamil Nadu is expected to remain largely dry on January 7, though light morning mist may occur in scattered districts. From January 8, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at several places along the coast and isolated locations over interior regions. Rainfall intensity will peak on January 10, with a gradual reduction expected January 11-12, though isolated heavy rain may still occur in the north coastal and adjoining interior districts.
Weather Forecast and Monitoring
Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on January 7, with maximum temperatures around 29°C and minimum temperatures between 23-24°C. The city will experience the heaviest rainfall on January 10 as the weather system reaches its closest approach to the coast. Residents should prepare for frequent power outages, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruptions to daily activities during the peak rainfall period. Kerala is closely monitoring the weather situation as the system approaches, with rainfall expected to spread into southern Kerala regions from January 10 onwards. Residents across southern India should remain alert and take necessary precautions.