IMD Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala; Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rainfall

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal January 8-10, 2026. Deep depression Bay of Bengal triggers up to very heavy rain coastal districts. Strong winds 35-50 kmph; fishermen advised ashore. Kerala monitoring situation.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMD Rain Alert
IMD Rain Alert Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deep depression Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Jan 8-10.

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai.

  • Strong winds 35-50 kmph, gusts 60 kmph Jan 7-10.

  • Kerala monitoring; heavy rainfall expected Jan 8-10.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of widespread heavy rainfall triggered by a deep depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area developed on January 5 at 5:30 pm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean, intensifying into a deep depression by 5:30 am on January 6. The weather system is expected to move west-northwestward on January 7 and further intensify into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal on January 8, triggering significant rainfall across coastal and interior regions. Enhanced atmospheric instability also prevails over the Comorin Sea, Lakshadweep, and adjoining central and east Arabian Sea, aiding rainfall activity.

Rainfall Expected to Intensify January 8-10

While January 7 may see light to moderate rain at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, rainfall activity is forecast to intensify significantly from January 8. Interior Tamil Nadu is expected to remain largely dry on January 7, though light morning mist may occur in scattered districts. From January 8, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at several places along the coast and isolated locations over interior regions. Rainfall intensity will peak on January 10, with a gradual reduction expected January 11-12, though isolated heavy rain may still occur in the north coastal and adjoining interior districts.

Related Content
Related Content
Rajasthan Weather Update - null
Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grips Jaipur

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Forecast and Monitoring

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on January 7, with maximum temperatures around 29°C and minimum temperatures between 23-24°C. The city will experience the heaviest rainfall on January 10 as the weather system reaches its closest approach to the coast. Residents should prepare for frequent power outages, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruptions to daily activities during the peak rainfall period. Kerala is closely monitoring the weather situation as the system approaches, with rainfall expected to spread into southern Kerala regions from January 10 onwards. Residents across southern India should remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  3. Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Jagadeesan's 139 Takes KER To 294/8

  4. Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Shivang's Fifer Halts KAR At 207

  5. Bengal Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Gharami, Shahbaz Push BEN To 269

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kathua, 3 Jaish Terrorists Suspected Trapped

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist