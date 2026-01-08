IMD Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala; Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of widespread heavy rainfall triggered by a deep depression forming over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area developed on January 5 at 5:30 pm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean, intensifying into a deep depression by 5:30 am on January 6. The weather system is expected to move west-northwestward on January 7 and further intensify into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal on January 8, triggering significant rainfall across coastal and interior regions. Enhanced atmospheric instability also prevails over the Comorin Sea, Lakshadweep, and adjoining central and east Arabian Sea, aiding rainfall activity.