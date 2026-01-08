Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grips Jaipur

Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, faces unprecedented winter severity on January 8, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department classifying conditions as a "Severe Cold Day," prompting an orange alert status. The combination of biting cold temperatures and very dense fog has created hazardous conditions, disrupting normal life across the city. Minimum temperatures plummeted to around 6-7°C while maximum temperatures remained severely suppressed at approximately 19°C, creating extreme temperature stress. Early morning hours witnessed visibility plunge to near-zero levels in several localities, severely affecting road, rail, and air traffic throughout the city and surrounding regions.