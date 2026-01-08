Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grips Jaipur

Jaipur has a severe cold day with an orange alert; minimum 6-7°C, maximum 19°C; very dense fog with near-zero visibility early morning.
Schools closed Pre-Primary to Class 5 till January 10; Classes 6-8 closed January 8; staff required to attend duties.
Sikar coldest state, 4.5°C; dense fog in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Udaipur; visibility is zero in several places.
Cold wave continues Jan 8-11; relief expected after Jan 12; trains/flights delayed; night temperatures fall 1-2°C further.
Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, faces unprecedented winter severity on January 8, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department classifying conditions as a "Severe Cold Day," prompting an orange alert status. The combination of biting cold temperatures and very dense fog has created hazardous conditions, disrupting normal life across the city. Minimum temperatures plummeted to around 6-7°C while maximum temperatures remained severely suppressed at approximately 19°C, creating extreme temperature stress. Early morning hours witnessed visibility plunge to near-zero levels in several localities, severely affecting road, rail, and air traffic throughout the city and surrounding regions.
School Closures and Public Safety Measures
To safeguard children from extreme cold exposure, the Jaipur District Administration announced significant school closure measures. Pre-Primary to Class 5 schools remain closed till January 10, 2026, while Class 6 to 8 schools were closed specifically on January 8. Teaching and non-teaching staff, however, were instructed to attend duties as usual to ensure administrative continuity. Reduced outdoor activity was evident across the city, with local markets and parks witnessing significantly thinner attendance as residents remained indoors during dangerous weather conditions.
Temperature Extremes Across Rajasthan
Sikar emerged as the coldest location in the state, registering a minimum temperature of 4.5°C, representing dangerous cold conditions. Jaipur, the state capital, recorded 6.2°C, slightly higher but still severely cold. Maximum temperatures across the state hovered between 12 and 25°C, depending on location. The India meteorological department (IMD) warned that night temperatures would fall by an additional 1-2°C over the coming 1-2 days, intensifying the extreme cold conditions further.
Extended Cold Wave Forecast
The IMD forecasts continued cold wave conditions over the next several days, with only gradual improvement expected after January 12.
The four-day weather forecast predicts:
January 8: Cold Wave with Severe Cold Day and very dense fog;
January 9: Cold Wave with Cold Day and very dense fog;
January 10: Cold Wave with Cold Day and dense fog;
January 11: Cold Wave and dense fog. Meteorologists attribute the prolonged chill to weather systems affecting northwest India, with relief likely only after January 12 when the system weakens.