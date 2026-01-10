South India Weather Update – Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

Heavy-very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, isolated places, Jan 9-11.
Deep depression crossing the north Sri Lanka coast at noon on Jan 10 noon, moving northwest.
Hyderabad partly cloudy, isolated rain possibility Jan 10.
Rainfall intensity peaks Jan 10, gradually reducing Jan 11-12.
South India experiences heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions on January 10, 2026, as a deep depression system crosses Sri Lanka's northern coast near Trincomalee. Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman-Nicobar Islands, with heavy to very heavy rainfall concentrated in coastal districts including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is possible over Tamil Nadu on January 10.
Kerala Weather Forecast
Kerala is forecast to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall on January 10, 2026, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The rainfall intensity is expected to gradually increase as the deep depression system moves northwestward. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue on January 11-13, with thunderstorms and electrical activity possible. Dry weather is anticipated on January 14. Average daytime temperatures in Kerala remain pleasant at around 31°C with nighttime minimums around 23°C, and the sea temperature continues at a warm 28°C.
Chennai Rain Alert and Weather Update
Chennai experiences heavy to moderate rainfall on January 10, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the city and adjoining districts. The system's crossing of Sri Lanka's coast reduces heavy rainfall chances in Chennai compared to the delta districts. Light to moderate intensity rainfall is expected with heavier spells largely confined to the delta regions. Daytime temperatures remain around 27-28°C with nighttime minimums near 24°C. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for January 11 in Chennai and surrounding districts, including Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, with rainfall gradually reducing thereafter.
Hyderabad Weather Forecast
Hyderabad experiences predominantly dry conditions on January 10, 2026, with partly cloudy skies and isolated rainfall possibilities. Maximum temperatures are expected around 26-27°C with minimum temperatures near 18°C, creating pleasant weather conditions ideal for outdoor activities. Wind speeds remain light at approximately 3-4 kmph. The AQI remains moderate (155 PM2.5, 88 PM10), indicating acceptable air quality compared to northern Indian cities. No significant rainfall is forecast for Hyderabad during the weekend. The weather pattern shows seven consecutive sunny/mostly sunny days extending through mid-January.
Sea conditions remain rough to very rough along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till January 10 evening, with wave heights reaching 2.7-3.1 meters. Squally weather with wind gusts reaching 55-65 kmph is expected. Fishermen are strictly advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastal areas until January 10 evening. All maritime activities should remain suspended during this hazardous period.