South India Weather Update – Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

Kerala Weather Forecast

Kerala is forecast to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall on January 10, 2026, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The rainfall intensity is expected to gradually increase as the deep depression system moves northwestward. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue on January 11-13, with thunderstorms and electrical activity possible. Dry weather is anticipated on January 14. Average daytime temperatures in Kerala remain pleasant at around 31°C with nighttime minimums around 23°C, and the sea temperature continues at a warm 28°C.