Anxious Families Seek Evacuation Of Kashmiri Students From War-Torn Iran

Jammu and Kashmir vice president of All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), Dr. Momin Khan, says that there are some 600 to 700 Indian students who are stranded in Iran, of whom the majority are from Kashmir. “We are demanding the evacuation of all Indian students. We had earlier taken up the issue of students’ examinations with the Indian authorities as well as officials in Tehran, and the pre-internship and basic sciences exams for dentistry and medicine have now been cancelled,” he adds.