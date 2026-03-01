Anxious Families Seek Evacuation Of Kashmiri Students From War-Torn Iran

Families of Kashmiri students studying in Iran remain a worried lot after joint strikes by the US and Israel on the country
Around 600 to 700 Indian students are currently stranded in Iran, with the majority of them from Kashmir.
Not many students were able to leave earlier despite an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, which followed reports of possible strikes by the United States.
Families of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran after the joint strikes by the US and Israel on the country remain a worried lot and have urged the authorities to ensure their immediate evacuation.
While several Kashmir students studying in the country returned after the advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy asking them to leave the country in view of reports of possible strikes by the United States, many are, however, stranded in the country.
The US and Israel have launched a joint military operation against Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases.
Badran Jeelani, a Srinagar resident, says that his sister was stuck in the country and the authorities must ensure the evacuation of students who are stranded there.
“Several Kashmiri students, including my sister, are stranded in Iran. Students are in a state of panic, and the authorities in Iran have urged them not to step out of their rooms,” he says. According to Badran, his sister, a final-year MBBS student, was unable to leave earlier as she was required to attend hospital duties. “The internet services remain suspended, and we have been able to speak to her only through regular phone calls,” he says.
Jammu and Kashmir vice president of All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), Dr. Momin Khan, says that there are some 600 to 700 Indian students who are stranded in Iran, of whom the majority are from Kashmir. “We are demanding the evacuation of all Indian students. We had earlier taken up the issue of students’ examinations with the Indian authorities as well as officials in Tehran, and the pre-internship and basic sciences exams for dentistry and medicine have now been cancelled,” he adds.
According to estimates by the J&K Students Association (JKSA), more than 2,000 Kashmiri students are studying in Iran, with around 95 per cent enrolled in medical courses. Students have been opting for these programmes due to the considerably lower tuition fees compared to universities in India.
As per students, while many of their colleagues returned a few days ago, some universities proceeded ahead with the March exam schedule, leaving many still stranded in the country.
Konain, a Kashmiri student, says that she couldn’t reach out to several of her friends at a medical institute in Iran, where she studies, due to the suspension of internet services. “Some families are deeply worried as they are unable to contact their children there. I have also not been able to reach out to some student colleagues studying at the medical college in Iran after I came back home in Kashmir a few days back,” she says.
Taseen Ashraf, 22, an Anantnag resident who is pursuing MBBS in Iran, says tensions were also high during the civilian protests in the country over the issues of inflation, but students began to leave only last week. He says that those who are still required to attend hospital duties remain stranded in the war-torn country. Another Kashmiri student says that the closure of the airspace has made evacuation difficult for several students. “Students are really worried about their safety. Some of my colleagues whose residency period had not been extended couldn't make it home,” she adds.