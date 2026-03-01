Anxious Families Seek Evacuation Of Kashmiri Students From War-Torn Iran

Around 600 to 700 Indian students are currently stranded in Iran, with the majority of them from Kashmir.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Families of Kashmiri students studying in Iran remain a worried lot after joint strikes by the US and Israel on the country

  • Around 600 to 700 Indian students are currently stranded in Iran, with the majority of them from Kashmir.

  • Not many students were able to leave earlier despite an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, which followed reports of possible strikes by the United States.

Families of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran after the joint strikes by the US and Israel on the country remain a worried lot and have urged the authorities to ensure their immediate evacuation.

While several Kashmir students studying in the country returned after the advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy asking them to leave the country in view of reports of possible strikes by the United States, many are, however, stranded in the country.  

The US and Israel have launched a joint military operation against Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases.

Badran Jeelani, a Srinagar resident, says that his sister was stuck in the country and the authorities must ensure the evacuation of students who are stranded there.

“Several Kashmiri students, including my sister, are stranded in Iran. Students are in a state of panic, and the authorities in Iran have urged them not to step out of their rooms,” he says. According to Badran, his sister, a final-year MBBS student, was unable to leave earlier as she was required to attend hospital duties. “The internet services remain suspended, and we have been able to speak to her only through regular phone calls,” he says.

Related Content
Related Content

Jammu and Kashmir vice president of All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), Dr. Momin Khan, says that there are some 600 to 700 Indian students who are stranded in Iran, of whom the majority are from Kashmir. “We are demanding the evacuation of all Indian students. We had earlier taken up the issue of students’ examinations with the Indian authorities as well as officials in Tehran, and the pre-internship and basic sciences exams for dentistry and medicine have now been cancelled,” he adds.

According to estimates by the J&K Students Association (JKSA), more than 2,000 Kashmiri students are studying in Iran, with around 95 per cent enrolled in medical courses. Students have been opting for these programmes due to the considerably lower tuition fees compared to universities in India.

As per students, while many of their colleagues returned a few days ago, some universities proceeded ahead with the March exam schedule, leaving many still stranded in the country.  

Konain, a Kashmiri student, says that she couldn’t reach out to several of her friends at a medical institute in Iran, where she studies, due to the suspension of internet services.  “Some families are deeply worried as they are unable to contact their children there. I have also not been able to reach out to some student colleagues studying at the medical college in Iran after I came back home in Kashmir a few days back,” she says.

Taseen Ashraf, 22, an Anantnag resident who is pursuing MBBS in Iran, says tensions were also high during the civilian protests in the country over the issues of inflation, but students began to leave only last week. He says that those who are still required to attend hospital duties remain stranded in the war-torn country.  Another Kashmiri student says that the closure of the airspace has made evacuation difficult for several students. “Students are really worried about their safety. Some of my colleagues whose residency period had not been extended couldn't make it home,” she adds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder, Powell Hurting Men In Blue | WI 163/4 (17)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times