The KDA and LAB have submitted a draft to the Central government seeking stringent action against officials responsible for the September violence, apart from outlining the structure of a prospective Ladakh state, including the creation of 30 assembly constituencies after a delimitation exercise. The Ladakhi leadership has sought that the delimitation should be carried out by the Election Commission of India in consultation with representatives from the hill development councils of Leh and Kargil, as well as the region’s Lok Sabha MP.