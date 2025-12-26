Judicial Probe Over Statehood Protests: Ladakhi Groups Allege Cover-Up, Blame Security Forces For Civilian Deaths

A massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh Leh, Sep 24 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Office set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

