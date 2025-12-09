Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

Furthermore, it has been spelled out that the Ladakh Assembly would have the powers to frame laws in all other areas, while the autonomous district councils will be entrusted with the job to make laws over matters of land, customs, and culture of the Ladakh region. This is in line with the key demand of the people that Ladakh should have the powers to make laws to safeguard rights over land and to deny it to non-locals. The autonomous district councils will also have powers to collect taxes and fees and credit them in the consolidated fund of the state.