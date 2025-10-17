Blackout In Ladakh To Protest For Sixth Schedule And For Probe Into Firing Deaths 

Among the demands to restart talks between New Delhi and Ladakh are initiating a judicial probe into the alleged use of indiscriminate force during the September 24 statehood protests, where violence resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Talks have remained suspended since that date. The protest being organised for tomorrow includes demands for a judicial probe, the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (currently in Jodhpur Central Jail for inciting protests), the release of other detainees, and compensation for the families of deceased and injured protesters from last month's violence.