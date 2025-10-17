Blackout In Ladakh To Protest For Sixth Schedule And For Probe Into Firing Deaths 

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)  are heading for a showdown with the UT government over the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule for the UT after announcing a protest march and blackout tomorrow against the September 24 violence in which four people were killed and several were injured.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blackout In Ladakh To Protest For Sixth Schedule And For Probe Into Firing Deaths 
High security during the funerals of two deceased in Leh Photo: ANI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have stiffened their stance, announcing a fresh protest over the Sixth Schedule and statehood demand.

  • A call for a march to be held tomorrow in Leh and Kargil has been issued, to be followed by a blackout in the evening in the UT.

  • Four people were killed and several others were injured during the statehood protests on September 24 in Leh.

Ladakhi leaders have hardened their stance against the Central government, highlighting statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion as their non-negotiable demands, and are set to protest tomorrow.

Among the demands to restart talks between New Delhi and Ladakh are initiating a judicial probe into the alleged use of indiscriminate force during the September 24 statehood protests, where violence resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Talks have remained suspended since that date. The protest being organised for tomorrow includes demands for a judicial probe, the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (currently in Jodhpur Central Jail for inciting protests), the release of other detainees, and compensation for the families of deceased and injured protesters from last month's violence. 

LAB and KDA, comprising civil society and political representatives from Leh and Kargil, support these protests. Tomorrow, protest marches will occur in Leh and Kargil towns and at the block level across both districts from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a blackout from 6 pm to 9 pm. 

Chering Dorjay, Deputy Chairman of LAB, says talks with the Central government will not resume until all detainees from statehood protests are released and a judicial probe into the use of force is announced. "A magisterial inquiry cannot substitute for an independent judicial probe," he says.

Following the protests, authorities ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Leh violence, appointing Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nubra as the Inquiry officer in the case. A detailed inquiry report has to be filed within four weeks.  “Any person having information about the incident or who is willing to give oral evidence, written statement, or material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements, evidence,” read a notice earlier issued by the Inquiry Officer in the case.

Related Content
Related Content

LAB states authorities have cracked down on protest participants, with more than 27 people still detained. Glen Phunchok, LAB organising committee member, says detainees include some of their members and other locals.

Protest For Sonam Wangchuk - null
Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

BY Snehal Srivastava

"We are only holding a peaceful march, which is our democratic right, and there are no official orders prohibiting assembly," he says.

Muslim and Buddhist organisations support the protests, arguing that Sixth Schedule status is needed to protect local rights. Violence last month followed calls for talks and a hunger strike that began on September 10. LAB and KDA state that such a status would create autonomous bodies, similar to those in northeastern states, to protect land and jobs and address the lack of a lawmaking body since Ladakh became a UT on August 5, 2019.

Mohammad Ramzan, Vice President of Anjuman-i-Moinul Islam, says members will join tomorrow’s protests. "We will join the march in Leh, starting near where last month's hunger strike began in support of statehood and the Sixth Schedule. The march will pass through several streets," he says.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Vishmi Gunaratne Retired Hurt|SL-W 21/0 (6)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  3. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Haryana Beat Railways By 96 Runs In Surat

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti