Blackout In Ladakh To Protest For Sixth Schedule And For Probe Into Firing Deaths 

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have stiffened their stance, announcing a fresh protest over the Sixth Schedule and statehood demand.
A call for a march to be held tomorrow in Leh and Kargil has been issued, to be followed by a blackout in the evening in the UT.
Four people were killed and several others were injured during the statehood protests on September 24 in Leh.
Ladakhi leaders have hardened their stance against the Central government, highlighting statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion as their non-negotiable demands, and are set to protest tomorrow.
Among the demands to restart talks between New Delhi and Ladakh are initiating a judicial probe into the alleged use of indiscriminate force during the September 24 statehood protests, where violence resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Talks have remained suspended since that date. The protest being organised for tomorrow includes demands for a judicial probe, the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (currently in Jodhpur Central Jail for inciting protests), the release of other detainees, and compensation for the families of deceased and injured protesters from last month's violence.
LAB and KDA, comprising civil society and political representatives from Leh and Kargil, support these protests. Tomorrow, protest marches will occur in Leh and Kargil towns and at the block level across both districts from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a blackout from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Chering Dorjay, Deputy Chairman of LAB, says talks with the Central government will not resume until all detainees from statehood protests are released and a judicial probe into the use of force is announced. "A magisterial inquiry cannot substitute for an independent judicial probe," he says.
Following the protests, authorities ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Leh violence, appointing Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nubra as the Inquiry officer in the case. A detailed inquiry report has to be filed within four weeks. “Any person having information about the incident or who is willing to give oral evidence, written statement, or material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements, evidence,” read a notice earlier issued by the Inquiry Officer in the case.
LAB states authorities have cracked down on protest participants, with more than 27 people still detained. Glen Phunchok, LAB organising committee member, says detainees include some of their members and other locals.
"We are only holding a peaceful march, which is our democratic right, and there are no official orders prohibiting assembly," he says.
Muslim and Buddhist organisations support the protests, arguing that Sixth Schedule status is needed to protect local rights. Violence last month followed calls for talks and a hunger strike that began on September 10. LAB and KDA state that such a status would create autonomous bodies, similar to those in northeastern states, to protect land and jobs and address the lack of a lawmaking body since Ladakh became a UT on August 5, 2019.
Mohammad Ramzan, Vice President of Anjuman-i-Moinul Islam, says members will join tomorrow’s protests. "We will join the march in Leh, starting near where last month's hunger strike began in support of statehood and the Sixth Schedule. The march will pass through several streets," he says.