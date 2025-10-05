Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

Over 150 activists, citizens, and political groups marched from Rani Jhansi Statue to Sambhaji Garden, condemning Wangchuk’s arrest under the NSA and urging dialogue on Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status. 

Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Protest For Sonam Wangchuk
  • Protesters called Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest “illegal” and demanded his immediate release. 

  • NAPM urged the Centre to engage in peaceful talks with Ladakhis on statehood and constitutional safeguards. 

  • Activists highlighted Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and warned against unsustainable development. 

Residents and social rights activists gathered at Pune’s Sambhaji Garden for a public demonstration demanding the immediate release of senior environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and calling for sustainable development in Ladakh, on October 4. 

Around 150 people marched from the Rani Jhansi Statue to Sambhaji Garden, carrying banners and chanting slogans such as “Justice for Wangchuk, Justice for People,” “Stand with Ladakh, Stand with Sonam,” and “Release Sonam Wangchuk, Save Democracy.” 

During the event, noted legal expert Adv. Asim Sarode of ‘Nirbhay Bano’ said, “The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk is completely illegal. Since his detention, he has not been allowed to contact his family, and his wife has been forced to approach the Supreme Court. All that Sonam Wangchuk demanded was that the BJP fulfil its promise of including Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.” 

Sarode added, “Instead of honouring this commitment, Prime Minister Modi had him arrested. Looking at the current situation, it seems the promise will only be fulfilled once all the lands of Ladakh are handed over to his close ally, Adani.” 

A protestor holds a placard in a protest demanding statehood and other democratic rights for the Ladakh region in the Himalayas, in New Delhi. The Ladakh region was a part of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, it was divided and made into a Union Territory in 2019 by the Indian Government. - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Other speakers also condemned the arrest, pointing out that ever since Wangchuk exposed that China has occupied nearly 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, the government machinery has been relentlessly pursuing him through inquiries and harassment. 

They demanded his immediate release and emphasised that development in Ladakh must be both sustainable and people-centric. 

In a public statement, the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) called for a peaceful dialogue between the Centre and the Ladakhi people. 

“We strongly condemn the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the draconian National Security Act,” the statement read. “We call for the immediate release of Wangchuk, the dropping of NSA charges, and a judicial inquiry into the killings of youth during the recent spree of violence.” 

The statement further added, “We also demand that the Union Government immediately begin a receptive and substantive dialogue with the people of Ladakh on their demand for full statehood and Sixth Schedule protection under the Constitution, along with ensuring local employment opportunities and greater democratic representation at all levels.” 

In its list of demands, NAPM also called for a high-level and independent judicial inquiry into the incident of violence and firing upon Ladakhi civilians, which led to the tragic deaths of four people. It further demanded full medical support at state cost and compensation for all the injured. 

Commenting on environmental concerns, NAPM stated that protecting Ladakh is not just about securing the future of its people, but also about preserving one of the world’s most sensitive ecosystems in the Himalayan region—an area of global environmental significance and critical political importance for India, given the ongoing cross-border tensions

“By listening to and respecting the people of Ladakh, our government can set a historic example of democratic inclusion, ecological stewardship, and justice — while also securing our borders through greater local cooperation and insight,” the statement concluded. 

A total of 22 organisations came together in Pune to participate in the protest march and public meeting, including the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Jawaab Do, Disha Vidyarthi Sanghatana, Students’ Federation of India, Jan Sangharsh Samiti, and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.  

Students from Ladakh studying in Pune colleges also participated in the protest.  

There was also political participation from the Indian National Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Republican Party of India.

