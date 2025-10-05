Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

During the event, noted legal expert Adv. Asim Sarode of ‘Nirbhay Bano’ said, “The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk is completely illegal. Since his detention, he has not been allowed to contact his family, and his wife has been forced to approach the Supreme Court. All that Sonam Wangchuk demanded was that the BJP fulfil its promise of including Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.”