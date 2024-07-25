Time To Act: The Cost Of Blind Faith

We need to make a collective effort to adopt a multipronged approach to deal with the instances of exploitation by these godmen/women. One of the important strategies is the nationwide implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Prac­tices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was passed in Maharash­tra ten years ago after a two-decade-long battle. Dabholkar sacrificed his life for this cause. Under this Act, someone claiming to have divine power and exploiting people by making such false claims is considered a punishable offence. If this Act is implemented at the national level, all these godmen/women who claim to have divine powers and exploit common citizens in the name of God and religion can be put behind bars. In the past ten years, more than 1,200 babas and buwas in Maharashtra have been booked under the Act. These godmen/women are from across religions and not a single incident of misuse of this law has come to light so far. More than fifteen cases of serious offences, like human sacrifice, have been prevented through this Act.