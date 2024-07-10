The answer may lie in the political landscape of western UP which has a considerable Dalit and OBC population. Local journalist Parvesh Dixit noted that the Baba held sway over the Dalit and backward populations of 26 districts across the region. “He has a big support base among Jatavs,” he stated. In common parlance, Bhole Nath is often referred to as “Daliton ke Baba”. Dalit residents of Naya Nangla where two of the 121 deceased persons had lived, denied such a name for Baba and maintained that they had only one Baba: Dr BR Ambedkar. “Yes, many from the community support him because he is from the same caste and not many from our caste become revered godmen. That does not mean we must believe in superstition,” Sonu, whose mother Munni Devi passed away in the stampede said, insisting further that “the death of so many people should not be reduced to a matter of caste or religion”. The administration and the Baba are to blame and they should be brought to book,” a resolute Sonu said.