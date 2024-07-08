National

‘Bhole Baba’ And The Frenzy Over Godmen 

The tragedy in Hathras unfolded last week when 2.5 lakh people flocked to the 'satsang' programme of Bhole baba

Mayank Makhija/Outlook
A general view of the venue of a stampede a day after it occurred at a Satsang, or religious event, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on July 03, 2024 Photo: Mayank Makhija/Outlook
info_icon

The mass tragedy of the Hathras stampede, that officially killed 121 people, has once again revived the debate surrounding babas or self-styled godmen and people’s unhealthy obsession with them. Over the last decade, news of godmen like Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu, and their nefarious activities, have captured the media’s attention. Many have been imprisoned for fraud and rape. And yet the frenzy doesn’t seem to be dying down.

The tragedy in Hathras unfolded last week when 2.5 lakh people flocked to the 'satsang' programme of Bhole baba, which was organised between Fulrai and Mugalgarhi on GT road in Sikandar Rau area by Devprakash Madhukar and others. The organisers had only sought permission for about 80,000 people for which police and administration made arrangements. What followed after, saw mainly women and children getting trampled upon due to a rush of devotees who were trying to catch a glimpse of the baba. Kin of victims have alleged gross mismanagement on part of the district administration as well as the organisers of the religious congregation for not managing the event properly.

Godmen and their devotees

Bhole baba was arrested in 2000 for claiming to revive a dead girl. Not just him, several self-styled godmen in India have been convicted of heinous crimes but still enjoy the following of lakhs of devotees. 

Asaram Bapu, who is a convicted rapist, was estimated to have established over 400 ashrams and 40 schools in India and abroad by 2013.  Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year-jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two disciples, has been granted parole on multiple occasions despite also facing murder allegations. He was granted a 50-day parole in January this year, his ninth parole in the last four years, according to a report by Scroll. He has, on multiple occasions, claimed that he has more than ‘60 million’ followers worldwide. 

While the claim might be exaggerated, the extent of his influence was seen in 2017 when his supporters destroyed government buildings, set fire to vehicles, petrol stations and TV vans after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape. At least 40 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence, according to media reports.

Self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh alias Bhole Baba - PTI
'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

But why do people believe in godmen?

Those who claim to be spiritual gurus or self-styled godmen also claim that they possess unique healing powers that can instantly solve the problems of their devotees who have been failed by society and the state. In the states of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana alone, nearly 2.5 million people follow godmen, Sukhdev Singh Sohal, a professor of history at Guru Nanak Dev University, told Reuters in 2020. 

Many of these followers are also ready to die for this guru. “These spiritual Godmen have a prescription for all kinds of anxieties and fears and the followers can avail the magical remedy with the help of contribution in whatever form and quantity in favor of religious organisations of the Babas,” Minakshi Rana, a research scholar wrote in 2019.

While it is a common assumption that only the poor follow these godmen, research shows that often their most devoted followers come from the middle classes, and donations also stream in from Indians abroad. 

In the case of Bhole Baba, who is a Dalit from the Jatav caste, his devotees largely belong from Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, and many of them were also women – 108 precisely had died in the satsang. To his followers, the baba is a messiah, so much so that they would rush to collect the soil he walks on. He was known to solve 'domestic disputes' in the villages of western UP and was revered for having 'magical powers'. But will he continue to enjoy his status amid nationwide infamy against him?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  4. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  5. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  4. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  5. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  2. Weather Wrap: Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand, Schools Closed In Mumbai And Goa Due To Heavy Rainfall
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  4. Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City
  5. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' To Reportedly Star 'Train To Busan' Fame Ma Dong-seok As Villain
  2. 'F1' Teaser: Brad Pitt-Damson Idris Raise The Adrenaline In This Formula One Racing Flick
  3. Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Third Death Anniversary: I Have Been Fortunate Enough To Belong To You
  4. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  5. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. 'Seoul Must Be Suicidal': North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Hits Out At South Korea Over Military Drills
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  3. After Russia And Ukraine, Hungary PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit To China
  4. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  5. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin