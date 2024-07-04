Another survivor, Premvati said that the lack of any first aid measures or medical services for emergency cases in nearby areas also caused the death of many. “There is no medical college in Hathras, neither any emergency hospital. Any case of serious injury has to be taken to Aligarh or Mathura which takes over an hour by car,” she states. The 57-year-old suffered a severe asthma attack in the middle of the commotion on GT Road and claims she survived due to the kindness of others. “I would have died there, but a neighbour saw me and pulled me out of the crowd by my hand. I was hyperventilating but she gave me water and calmed me down,” she recalls.