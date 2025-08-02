Anastasija Sevastova reached the last 16 of the Canadian Open after pulling off a shock victory against defending champion Jessica Pegula.
The 35-year-old came back from a set down to win 3-6 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 42 minutes, setting up a last 16 match against Naomi Osaka.
Pegula got off to the perfect start, breaking in the first game of the match before securing the opening set with another break.
Both players struggled to hold their service games in the second, but Sevastova managed to break Pegula three times to level the match.
Sevastova then carried that momentum into the deciding set, breaking Pegula’s serve three more times before booking her spot in the next round with her second match point.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys also reached the last 16 in Montreal after beating compatriot Caty McNally in three sets.
Keys bounced back from a poor start in style, holding her serve across the final two sets after being broken three times in the first.
Data Debrief: Another early exit for Pegula
Pegula was in great form heading into Wimbledon, winning the Bad Homburg title against Iga Swiatek in the final, but has since struggled to compete at the top level.
A first-round exit at SW19 was followed by defeat to Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Washington Open, though she received a bye in the opening set of matches.
Pegula has now won just once in her last four matches, desperately hoping for a turn of fortunes ahead of the US Open.