Coppa Italia: Mattia Zaccagni’s Late Goal Helps Lazio Eliminate AC Milan From Round Of 16 At Home
Lazio secured a sweet measure of revenge against AC Milan, winning their Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. This result came just days after Milan had defeated them by the same scoreline in the league. The match was a tense, cagey affair with few clear chances for either side. However, the deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when Mattia Zaccagni rose to meet a corner kick, brilliantly heading the ball past the Milan goalkeeper. The late goal was enough to secure the win and knock the Rossoneri out of the cup competition, propelling Maurizio Sarri's side into the quarter-finals. Watch the best picture from the game.
