India Approves Three New Airlines Amid Ongoing IndiGo Operational Crisis

The approvals come amid IndiGo's ongoing crisis triggered by the implementation of stricter pilot rest norms, which led to acute crew shortages, grounding of hundreds of flights daily, and over 2,500 cancellations in the first three weeks of December alone. Even after a partial recovery with over 95% network restoration on December 6–7, the airline continues to face passenger backlash, government-mandated refunds, fare caps, and scrutiny from the Civil Aviation Ministry.