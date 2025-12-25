AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 4th Test: Australia Name Squad For Boxing Day Clash Against England – Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

Australia announce 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test on December 26, with Jhye Richardson returning and Usman Khawaja retained
All-pace attack likely; Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett vying for two spots
Batting changes: Khawaja No. 5, Alex Carey No. 6, Cameron Green No. 7; Steve Smith fit to captain
Australia have named their trimmed-down 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, with Jhye Richardson poised to return to Test cricket after four years.
Stand-in captain Steve Smith, back after missing the previous match due to illness, suggested the team could go with an all-pace attack, while Usman Khawaja has kept his spot in the middle order following his last-minute recall in Adelaide.
The final decision on the pace lineup will be made on the morning of the match, with two spots up for grabs among Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett. Todd Murphy, the Victorian spinner, has been left out, while Josh Inglis misses selection after failing to convert starts earlier in the series.
Even if Nathan Lyon, sidelined with a hamstring injury, had been available, selectors would likely have considered a pace-heavy attack, reflecting the seam-friendly conditions at the MCG. Richardson, returning for the first time since the 2021-22 Ashes, has increased his workload in recent Cricket Australia XI and Australia A matches and will face no restrictions if picked.
"He's just got a great set of skills. Swings the ball both ways, seams it, accurate, we've seen that when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding," Smith said of Richardson.
Khawaja will bat at No. 5, while Travis Head and Jake Weatherald continue as openers. Cameron Green drops to No. 7, coming in behind in-form wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who remains at No. 6 after scoring 106 and 72 in the previous Test.
Smith highlighted the depth of the squad, noting contributions from all players so far. Starc has led the attack superbly, while Carey and Head have delivered with the bat. "Some of the catches we’ve taken have really been able to turn the game," he added.
The skipper confirmed he is fully fit and ready to lead the side on Boxing Day.
Australia have already sealed the series, winning the first three Tests comfortably. England, however, still has plenty to play for, with crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line.
Ashes 2025-26: Australia Vs England, 4th Test - Squads
Australia XII For Fourth Test Vs England:
Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson
England XI (Boxing Day Test):
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue
Ins: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson
Outs: Jofra Archer (side strain), Ollie Pope (omitted)