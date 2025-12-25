AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 4th Test: Australia Name Squad For Boxing Day Clash Against England – Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

Australia name 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test on December 26 in Ashes 2025-26, with Jhye Richardson returning and Usman Khawaja retained; likely an all-pace attack, Khawaja No. 5, Alex Carey No. 6, Cameron Green No. 7, Steve Smith fit to captain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Ashes 2025-26 Steve Smith targets boxing day return after adelaide Test withdrawal
Australia's captain Steve Smith reacts after winning the second Ashes Test match against England in Brisbane on December 7, 2025. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia announce 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test on December 26, with Jhye Richardson returning and Usman Khawaja retained

  • All-pace attack likely; Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett vying for two spots

  • Batting changes: Khawaja No. 5, Alex Carey No. 6, Cameron Green No. 7; Steve Smith fit to captain

Australia have named their trimmed-down 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, with Jhye Richardson poised to return to Test cricket after four years.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith, back after missing the previous match due to illness, suggested the team could go with an all-pace attack, while Usman Khawaja has kept his spot in the middle order following his last-minute recall in Adelaide.

The final decision on the pace lineup will be made on the morning of the match, with two spots up for grabs among Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett. Todd Murphy, the Victorian spinner, has been left out, while Josh Inglis misses selection after failing to convert starts earlier in the series.

Even if Nathan Lyon, sidelined with a hamstring injury, had been available, selectors would likely have considered a pace-heavy attack, reflecting the seam-friendly conditions at the MCG. Richardson, returning for the first time since the 2021-22 Ashes, has increased his workload in recent Cricket Australia XI and Australia A matches and will face no restrictions if picked.

Related Content
Related Content

"He's just got a great set of skills. Swings the ball both ways, seams it, accurate, we've seen that when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding," Smith said of Richardson.

Khawaja will bat at No. 5, while Travis Head and Jake Weatherald continue as openers. Cameron Green drops to No. 7, coming in behind in-form wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who remains at No. 6 after scoring 106 and 72 in the previous Test.

Smith highlighted the depth of the squad, noting contributions from all players so far. Starc has led the attack superbly, while Carey and Head have delivered with the bat. "Some of the catches we’ve taken have really been able to turn the game," he added.

The skipper confirmed he is fully fit and ready to lead the side on Boxing Day.

Australia have already sealed the series, winning the first three Tests comfortably. England, however, still has plenty to play for, with crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line.

Ashes 2025-26: Australia Vs England, 4th Test - Squads

Australia XII For Fourth Test Vs England:
Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson

England XI (Boxing Day Test):Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue Ins: Jacob Bethell, Gus AtkinsonOuts: Jofra Archer (side strain), Ollie Pope (omitted)

England XI (Boxing Day Test):
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

Ins: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson
Outs: Jofra Archer (side strain), Ollie Pope (omitted)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War