Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: AUS On Brink Of Victory At Adelaide Oval

As Day 5 unfolds at the Adelaide Oval, Australia stand on the brink of a crucial win in the 2025–26 Ashes series. The hosts, already leading the series 2–0, have placed England in a precarious position after four days of gripping Test cricket.
At stumps on Day 4, England were 207/6 in their second innings, still needing 228 runs to win of a daunting 435-run target, with only a handful of wickets in hand, a scenario that underlines Australia’s dominance at this stage.
Australia’s resurgence in this match has been powered by incisive bowling from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who ripped through England’s batting order by picking up three wickets each in the innings so far, while the hosts’ batting performances earlier in the Test laid a foundation that has kept them in control.
Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball updates from the Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test:
For England, it’s about grit and survival now. With four wickets still in hand, players like Zak Crawley, who top-scored in the innings by scoring 85 runs, have shown resilience but face the monumental task of not just steering their side through the session but also chipping away at a massive target. Avoiding defeat today would at least keep the contest alive and prevent Australia from sealing the Ashes here.
Will Jacks and Jamie Smith are there at the crease. Both known for their power-hitting. Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer will be the next batters who have shown that they can bat too.
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.