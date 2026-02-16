T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Add Steve Smith To Squad As Josh Hazlewood Replacement

Australia have drafted in Steve Smith as a late replacement for injured pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Australia call up Steve Smith Josh Hazlewood replacement
File photo of Australia batter Steve Smith. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 with a calf injury

  • Steve Smith, already in Sri Lanka as cover for Mitchell Marsh, joins the Australia squad

  • Mitchell Marsh returned to training and batted in the nets ahead of Sri Lanka match

Australia called up veteran batter Steve Smith as a replacement for injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, just hours before their must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka. With pacer Hazlewood ruled out with a calf injury, Australia have been forced to call up Smith, making him the 15th member of their injury-hit roster.

“Smith is named as a replacement for Hazlewood, who is now officially ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a calf injury,” an ICC statement read. “The team’s medical staff had hoped to have him fit in time to feature in the latter parts of the tournament but were unsuccessful.”

Smith had already travelled to Sri Lanka as cover for captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed Australia’s opening two matches with a testicular injury.

Having trained with the squad on Sunday, Smith is now in contention to play against Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old, despite not featuring in a T20I since February last year, has shown solid form in the Big Bash League – with a century and two fifties in six appearances.

Mitchell Marsh Returns To Training

There was encouraging news for Australia as Mitchell Marsh returned to training ahead of the Sri Lanka match. The skipper batted in the nets and participated in running and fielding drills on Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is under pressure following a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe. The 2021 champions must defeat Sri Lanka to avoid an early exit from the tournament. If Australia lose to Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe beat Ireland tomorrow, Australia will be eliminated.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  2. AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Steve Smith Play In Do-Or-Die Clash At Pallekele

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report, Kandy Weather Forecast; Check Prediction

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

  5. ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Jofra Archer Strikes With 2 Wickets In First Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  4. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  5. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh