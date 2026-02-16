T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Add Steve Smith To Squad As Josh Hazlewood Replacement

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 with a calf injury
Steve Smith, already in Sri Lanka as cover for Mitchell Marsh, joins the Australia squad
Mitchell Marsh returned to training and batted in the nets ahead of Sri Lanka match
Australia called up veteran batter Steve Smith as a replacement for injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, just hours before their must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka. With pacer Hazlewood ruled out with a calf injury, Australia have been forced to call up Smith, making him the 15th member of their injury-hit roster.
“Smith is named as a replacement for Hazlewood, who is now officially ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a calf injury,” an ICC statement read. “The team’s medical staff had hoped to have him fit in time to feature in the latter parts of the tournament but were unsuccessful.”
Smith had already travelled to Sri Lanka as cover for captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed Australia’s opening two matches with a testicular injury.
Having trained with the squad on Sunday, Smith is now in contention to play against Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old, despite not featuring in a T20I since February last year, has shown solid form in the Big Bash League – with a century and two fifties in six appearances.
Mitchell Marsh Returns To Training
There was encouraging news for Australia as Mitchell Marsh returned to training ahead of the Sri Lanka match. The skipper batted in the nets and participated in running and fielding drills on Sunday.
Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is under pressure following a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe. The 2021 champions must defeat Sri Lanka to avoid an early exit from the tournament. If Australia lose to Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe beat Ireland tomorrow, Australia will be eliminated.
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI Inputs)