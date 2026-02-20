Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh And Adam Zampa Forge Commanding 9-Wicket Win

Australia wrapped up their 2026 T20 World Cup journey by crushing Oman by nine wickets in Pallekele. Though the 2021 champions were already eliminated from Super 8 contention—following stunning upsets against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka—they made sure to leave an emphatic mark in their final outing. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Australian attack swarmed the Oman lineup. Adam Zampa was the architect of the collapse, bamboozling the middle order to finish with a masterful 4/21. Support came from Bartlett and Maxwell, who each snared two wickets, as Oman was dismissed for a lowly 104 in just 16.2 overs. The pursuit was a one-sided blitz. Captain Mitchell Marsh unleashed a relentless assault, hammering an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes. He found a steady partner in Travis Head, who contributed 32 before departing. Australia sprinted to the target in a mere 9.4 overs, matching the tournament record for the quickest chase of a 100-plus total.

Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh and Australia's Adam Zampa celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Mitchell Marsh
Oman's players congratulate Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh, centre, after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Shakeel Ahamed
Oman's Shakeel Ahamed celebrates after taking the catch of Australia's Travis Head during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Adam Zampa
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of Oman during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Jiten Ramanandi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Marcus Stoinis
Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Vinayak Shukla during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green fields the ball during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Adam Zampa
Australia's Adam Zampa, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Hammad Mirza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Wasim Ali
Oman's Wasim Ali plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman T20 world cup cricket-Jatinder Singh
Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh is bowled out by Australia's Xavier Bartlett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
