Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh And Adam Zampa Forge Commanding 9-Wicket Win
Australia wrapped up their 2026 T20 World Cup journey by crushing Oman by nine wickets in Pallekele. Though the 2021 champions were already eliminated from Super 8 contention—following stunning upsets against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka—they made sure to leave an emphatic mark in their final outing. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Australian attack swarmed the Oman lineup. Adam Zampa was the architect of the collapse, bamboozling the middle order to finish with a masterful 4/21. Support came from Bartlett and Maxwell, who each snared two wickets, as Oman was dismissed for a lowly 104 in just 16.2 overs. The pursuit was a one-sided blitz. Captain Mitchell Marsh unleashed a relentless assault, hammering an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes. He found a steady partner in Travis Head, who contributed 32 before departing. Australia sprinted to the target in a mere 9.4 overs, matching the tournament record for the quickest chase of a 100-plus total.
