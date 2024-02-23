Adam Zampa hails from Australia representing the Australian national cricket team in limited-overs formats, primarily as a leg-spin bowler. Zampa has been a key member of Australia's ODI and T20I squads. Zampa's cricketing journey began in New South Wales, where he played age-group cricket for the state. He showcased his leg-spinning abilities from an early age, troubling batsmen with his variations.

In 2013, Zampa made his domestic debut for New South Wales in the Ryobi One-Day Cup. His consistent performances in domestic limited-overs cricket caught the attention of selectors.

Zampa made his international debut for Australia in a T20I match against New Zealand in February 2016. He impressed with his control and variations, taking two wickets on debut.

In ODIs, Zampa first represented Australia in February 2016 against New Zealand. He quickly established himself as a reliable spin option for the Australian team.

Zampa has been particularly effective in T20 cricket, where his variations and ability to deceive batsmen with his flight have been instrumental in Australia's success. A standout moment in Zampa's career came in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph. His consistent performances and crucial wickets throughout the tournament were instrumental in Australia's victory.

Zampa's career statistics reflect his impact in limited-overs cricket. In ODIs, he has taken over 100 wickets, while in T20Is, he has accumulated over 100 wickets, making him one of Australia's most successful spin bowlers in the format. He was named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2022, a testament to his consistent performances in the shortest format.