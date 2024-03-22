Cricket

IPL 2024: RR Replace Adam Zampa With Tanush Kotian; BR Sharath In For Robin Minz At GT

Robin Minz had survived a road accident earlier this month. The 21-year-old was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 3.6 crore at the mini auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2024, and is the first Adivasi to be picked for IPL

Outlook Sports Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Adam Zampa played six matches in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals. Photo: File
Rajasthan Royals have replaced Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa with spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. Zampa had been retained by RR ahead of December 2023's mini auction, but has now withdrawn, reportedly due to personal reasons. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

Kotian has joined RR at his base price of INR 20 lakh. The 25-year-old recently helped Mumbai win their 42nd Ranji Trophy title with his strong all-round contributions. The off-spinner has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First-Class games and 19 List A matches.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have added wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath to their squad in place of the injured Robin Minz. He joins GT for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

BR Sharath plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit and has 28 T20 caps for them so far, in addition to 20 First-Class appearances and 43 List A matches, and has scored 328 T20 runs.

The 21-year-old Minz had met with a road accident earlier this month, but thankfully escaped without serious injuries. The talented young cricketer had triggered a bidding war involving Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the mini auction. The Titans eventually bought him for INR 3.6 crore, making Minz the first Adivasi to become an IPL player. His family hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

