The 21-year-old Minz had met with a road accident earlier this month, but thankfully escaped without serious injuries. The talented young cricketer had triggered a bidding war involving Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the mini auction. The Titans eventually bought him for INR 3.6 crore, making Minz the first Adivasi to become an IPL player. His family hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district.