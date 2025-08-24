World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24. The winner will play against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz or Polina Kudermetova in the second round. Sabalenka has been exceptional this season, particularly on hard courts, winning two of her three titles on this surface and finishing runner-up in two others, including the Australian Open. After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, Sabalenka competed at the Cincinnati Open, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Elena Rybakina.