Aryna Sabalenka faces Rebeka Masarova in the US Open first round on August 24 at 10:40 PM IST
Sabalenka’s consistent season included two hard-court titles and a semifinal showing at Wimbledon
Live streaming available on JioHotstar and television coverage on Star Sports Network
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24. The winner will play against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz or Polina Kudermetova in the second round. Sabalenka has been exceptional this season, particularly on hard courts, winning two of her three titles on this surface and finishing runner-up in two others, including the Australian Open. After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, Sabalenka competed at the Cincinnati Open, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Elena Rybakina.
Rebeka Masarova has had a more limited season at the top level, playing primarily on the WTA 125 circuit. Her best result came at the Catalonia Open, where she reached the final. Although she has yet to play a main-tour hard-court match this season, Masarova impressed in Miami by making it to the third round. Her lack of recent match practice on hard courts may prove a challenge against the top-seed.
When and Where is the Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Match?
Aryna Sabalenka begins her US Open 2025 campaign against Rebeka Masarova in a first-round clash at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, at 10:40 PM IST on the hard court surface.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 will be available via Star Sports Network.