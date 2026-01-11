Portsmouth Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Third Round: Gunners Begin Cup Bid Against Championship Strugglers

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round clash between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on Sunday, January 11. Arsenal enter the tie as 14-time FA Cup winners and current Premier League leaders. They were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in midweek but remain unbeaten in their last nine matches. The Gunners are chasing a quadruple this season, but they will need to overcome Portsmouth, who are near the bottom of the Championship table. They suffered a 5-0 defeat to Bristol City in their last outing, but are unbeaten in their last three matches at home. Follow the Portsmouth vs Arsenal FA Cup 2025–26 Third Round live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jan 2026, 06:35:00 pm IST Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Playing XIs Your #Pompey XI to take on Arsenal. 📋 pic.twitter.com/pCCYM2gDZh — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 11, 2026 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪



11 Jan 2026, 06:27:27 pm IST Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head Records Arsenal and Portsmouth have played each other 71 times across all competitions. The Gunners hold a head-to-head advantage with 33 wins, compared to 14 victories for the Pompey. 24 games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in the 2019-20 FA Cup, where Arsenal won 2-0 away. In fact, Arsenal last lost to Portsmouth in January 1957.