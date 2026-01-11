Portsmouth Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Third Round: Gunners Begin Cup Bid Against Championship Strugglers

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Score, FA Cup 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the third-round fixture at Fratton Park on January 11, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round
Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round clash between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on Sunday, January 11. Arsenal enter the tie as 14-time FA Cup winners and current Premier League leaders. They were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in midweek but remain unbeaten in their last nine matches. The Gunners are chasing a quadruple this season, but they will need to overcome Portsmouth, who are near the bottom of the Championship table. They suffered a 5-0 defeat to Bristol City in their last outing, but are unbeaten in their last three matches at home. Follow the Portsmouth vs Arsenal FA Cup 2025–26 Third Round live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Playing XIs

Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head Records

Arsenal and Portsmouth have played each other 71 times across all competitions. The Gunners hold a head-to-head advantage with 33 wins, compared to 14 victories for the Pompey. 24 games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in the 2019-20 FA Cup, where Arsenal won 2-0 away. In fact, Arsenal last lost to Portsmouth in January 1957.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Match Details

  • Fixture: Portsmouth vs Arsenal

  • Series: FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round

  • Venue: Fratton Park, Portsmouth

  • Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Arsenal’s match against Portsmouth. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Jamieson Strikes Big As Rohit Sharma’s Early Charge Ends

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

  4. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  5. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener