Portsmouth Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup Third Round: Gunners Begin Cup Bid Against Championship Strugglers

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Score FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round clash between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on Sunday, January 11. Arsenal enter the tie as 14-time FA Cup winners and current Premier League leaders. They were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in midweek but remain unbeaten in their last nine matches. The Gunners are chasing a quadruple this season, but they will need to overcome Portsmouth, who are near the bottom of the Championship table. They suffered a 5-0 defeat to Bristol City in their last outing, but are unbeaten in their last three matches at home. Follow the Portsmouth vs Arsenal FA Cup 2025–26 Third Round live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Playing XIs
Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Head-To-Head Records
Arsenal and Portsmouth have played each other 71 times across all competitions. The Gunners hold a head-to-head advantage with 33 wins, compared to 14 victories for the Pompey. 24 games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in the 2019-20 FA Cup, where Arsenal won 2-0 away. In fact, Arsenal last lost to Portsmouth in January 1957.
Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Match Details
Fixture: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Series: FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round
Venue: Fratton Park, Portsmouth
Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE Score, FA Cup: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Arsenal’s match against Portsmouth. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.