India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: When, Where To Watch?

India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Get the full preview and information related to streaming of this match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match
Vaibhav Suryavanshi already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face England in their 2nd U-19 World Cup warm-up match

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had played a sensational knock in the previous game

  • No live streaming partners for this match

Following a commanding win over Scotland in their first ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match, India will be keen on remaining on the winning track when they take on European heavyweight England in the 2nd practice match.

This fixture will take place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Five-time champions India will have their focus on their explosive batting unit, which has been very entertaining to watch. Ayush Mhatre-led side is buzzing after a dominant display against Scotland, where 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell just short of another blistering century.

This encounter will be a step up in intensity, providing a litmus test for India's middle order against a high-quality English attack.

England also enter the fixture with equal confidence after a clinical victory over New Zealand in their previous outing.

Captain Thomas Rew and vice-captain Farhan Ahmed will look to maintain their side's winning rhythm.

India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match Be Played?

The Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India and England on January 12, Monday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Where To Watch The Match Live?

There are no official broadcasters for this match.

India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: Two Heavyweights Clash For A Spot In SF

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Sakariya Strikes As UP Lose 1st Wicket

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. From Parasakthi To Jana Nayagan: How Tamil Cinema’s Political Voice Continues To Be Policed

  5. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform  Providing  Domestic  ‘Help’  Services  Faces  Backlash    

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. Iran President Says, 'Will Listen To Protestors', But Warns Against Rioters

  4. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  5. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener