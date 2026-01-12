India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: When, Where To Watch?

India face England in their 2nd U-19 World Cup warm-up match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had played a sensational knock in the previous game
Following a commanding win over Scotland in their first ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match, India will be keen on remaining on the winning track when they take on European heavyweight England in the 2nd practice match.
This fixture will take place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.
Five-time champions India will have their focus on their explosive batting unit, which has been very entertaining to watch. Ayush Mhatre-led side is buzzing after a dominant display against Scotland, where 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell just short of another blistering century.
This encounter will be a step up in intensity, providing a litmus test for India's middle order against a high-quality English attack.
England also enter the fixture with equal confidence after a clinical victory over New Zealand in their previous outing.
Captain Thomas Rew and vice-captain Farhan Ahmed will look to maintain their side's winning rhythm.
The Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India and England on January 12, Monday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Where To Watch The Match Live?
There are no official broadcasters for this match.
India Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Udhav Mohan, Khilan Patel
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes(w), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed(c), Sebastian Morgan, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Thomas Rew, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Alex French, Ali Farooq