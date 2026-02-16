England Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup: Will Jacks And Sam Curran Power ENG Into Super 8 At Eden Gardens

England beat Italy by 25 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to secure a berth in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After electing to bat first, ENG posted a mammoth 202 runs on board on the back of Will Jack's 22-ball 53. In response, Italy showed resilience and at one stage were in the chase but eventually lost the match by 25 runs. Ben Manenti blazed a 25-ball 60 to add some spice to the chase, but England got the better and won the match comfortably at the end.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Italy T20 WCup Cricket England won by 24 runs
England's captain Harry Brook, centre, celebrates with teammates after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
1/17
England Italy T20 WCup Cricket
England's Jamie Overton celebrates with teammates the wicket of Italy's Jaspreet Singh during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
2/17
England Italy T20 WCup Cricket Jaspreet Singh
Italy's Jaspreet Singh plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
3/17
England Italy T20 WCup Cricket Benjamin Manenti
Italy's Benjamin Manenti plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
4/17
Italy England T20 WCup Cricket
England's Sam Curran, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Italy's Marcus Campopiano during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
5/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket
Italy's Justin Mosca, left, Grant Stewart encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
6/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Grant Stewart
Italy's Grant Stewart plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
7/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Justin Mosca
Italy's Justin Mosca plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
8/17
Italys Benjamin Manenti celebrates his fifty runs
Italy's Benjamin Manenti celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
9/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Harry Manenti
Italy's captain Harry Manenti plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
10/17
Englands Will Jacks celebrates his fifty runs
England's Will Jacks celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
11/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
12/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Jamie Overton
England's Jamie Overton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
13/17
ENG vs ITA T20 WCup Cricket Sam Curran
England's Sam Curran hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
14/17
Englands Tom Banton hits a six
England's Tom Banton hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
15/17
England Italy T20 World Cup Cricket Harry Brook
England's captain Harry Brook plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
16/17
England Italy T20 World Cup Cricket Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
17/17
England Italy T20 World Cup Cricket Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Tags

