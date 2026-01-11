Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

In the video clip of the incident that has circulated widely, he can be heard making some light, casual remarks. His gaze then shifts towards the audience seated before him, and he is heard asking someone whether he feels uncomfortable. The response from the front was that he was not speaking on the subject or that he should address the topic at hand. The Vice-Chancellor then says that if the person is uncomfortable, he is free to leave. He adds that the person does not know how to speak to a Vice-Chancellor, and so on. At this point, we see x stand up and walk out of the room. Subsequently, the Vice-Chancellor is heard asking his officials who had invited this person. Justifying his conduct, he says that he had been observing for quite some time that this gentleman did not appear comfortable, and that anyone who is not comfortable should not remain in the room.