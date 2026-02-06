Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In Bhagam Bhaag 2? Here's What We Know

Bhagam Bhag is set to return after two decades with Raaj Shaandilya as the director.
Manoj Bajpayee has reportedly replaced Govinda in the sequel.
The original starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal.
Nearly two decades later, Bhagam Bhag (2006), starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, is returning with its sequel. There is a major casting change in Bhagam Bhaag 2 as Manoj Bajpayee steps into the shoes of Govinda, per Variety India.
Manoja Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhaag 2
The portal reported that Manoj's entry to the franchise will mark a new chapter in the madcap comedy, which will reportedly have a brand-new storyline with mistaken identities, creating chaos and confusion.
More about Bhagam Bhaag 2
Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary is said to be playing the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. The film marks her return to Hindi cinema after her 2019 debut Upstarts. There have been talks going on to finalise Manoj in the comedy drama.
Director Raaj Shaandilya will take the baton from Priyadarshan, who directed the original. The latter is busy with three back-to-back projects with Akshay Kumar - Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3, due to which he couldn't be brought back to helm the sequel.
Akshay will reportedly begin working on Bhagam Bhag 2 after he completes his comedy film with Anees Bazmee. Next, he will move to Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, also co-starring Ajay Devgn.
About Bhagam Bhag franchise
The first instalment also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Asrani, among others, in significant roles.
It had a theatrical release on December 22, 2006, and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Bhagam Bhag was a huge box office success and went on to become the ninth-highest-grossing film of the year.
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, it collected Rs 67.82 crore.