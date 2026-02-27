Independiente Del Valle 1-2 Inter Miami, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores In Herons' Win

Goals from Lionel Messi and Santiago Morales took Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle 2-1 on Friday (February 27, 2026) in Puerto Rico to wrap up the Major League Soccer team's pre-season friendly tour. The friendly, originally slated for February 13, was delayed after Messi suffered a hamstring injury in a previous preseason match. During the closing stages of the game, several pitch invaders ran onto the field and tried to meet Messi. In the melee, the football superstar was knocked down by an invader and a security guard who was trying to protect him. The 38-year-old escaped injury and completed the match once resumed after a brief stoppage.

Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle
A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Independiente del Valle vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi gestures during an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Puerto Rico Soccer Friendly Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi grabs the jersey of Jhegson Méndez of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle during an international friendly soccer match in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Ronald Briones of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle during an international friendly soccer match in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
international friendly soccer match Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Juan Viacava of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle during an international friendly soccer match in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Inter Miamis Luis Suarez
Inter Miami's Luis Suarez fights for the ball with Andy Velasco of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle during an international friendly soccer match in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Puerto Rico Soccer Friendly
Fans cheer during an international friendly soccer match between Inter Miami and Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi warms up before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Inter Miamis Lionel Messi walks in front of fans
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks in front of fans during warmups before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Fans wearing Inter Miamis Lionel Messi jersey
Fans wearing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi jersey are seen before the start of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
