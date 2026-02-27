Independiente Del Valle 1-2 Inter Miami, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores In Herons' Win
Goals from Lionel Messi and Santiago Morales took Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle 2-1 on Friday (February 27, 2026) in Puerto Rico to wrap up the Major League Soccer team's pre-season friendly tour. The friendly, originally slated for February 13, was delayed after Messi suffered a hamstring injury in a previous preseason match. During the closing stages of the game, several pitch invaders ran onto the field and tried to meet Messi. In the melee, the football superstar was knocked down by an invader and a security guard who was trying to protect him. The 38-year-old escaped injury and completed the match once resumed after a brief stoppage.
