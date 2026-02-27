Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Suns Edge Lakers 113-110 For Win
The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles continued Thursday, falling 113-110 to the Phoenix Suns despite Luka Doncic’s 41 points. Austin Reaves missed a buzzer-beater, leaving Royce O’Neale’s earlier clutch three as the difference. The Lakers erased a 12-point deficit late, but the Suns, missing Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jordan Goodwin, leaned on Grayson Allen’s 28 points and outshot Los Angeles from deep (22-of-50 vs. 11-of-29). LeBron James added 15 points, but the Lakers dropped their third straight, still chasing consistency in the Western Conference.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE