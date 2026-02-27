Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Suns Edge Lakers 113-110 For Win

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles continued Thursday, falling 113-110 to the Phoenix Suns despite Luka Doncic’s 41 points. Austin Reaves missed a buzzer-beater, leaving Royce O’Neale’s earlier clutch three as the difference. The Lakers erased a 12-point deficit late, but the Suns, missing Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jordan Goodwin, leaned on Grayson Allen’s 28 points and outshot Los Angeles from deep (22-of-50 vs. 11-of-29). LeBron James added 15 points, but the Lakers dropped their third straight, still chasing consistency in the Western Conference.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen grabs the loose ball in between Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, and guard Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
1/9
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives on Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic drives between Phoenix Suns guard Amir Coffey (2), center Khaman Maluach, and forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale reacts after hitting the winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming, guard Grayson Allen (8), and guard Collin Gillespie celebrate against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) fouls Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives between Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) and forward Oso Ighodaro during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  4. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  5. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  3. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  4. As The Glaciers Recede, So Do The People

  5. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  4. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  5. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 