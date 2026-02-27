Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Suns Edge Lakers 113-110 For Win

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen grabs the loose ball in between Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, and guard Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri

1/9 Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





2/9 Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





3/9 Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives on Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





4/9 Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic drives between Phoenix Suns guard Amir Coffey (2), center Khaman Maluach, and forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





5/9 Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale reacts after hitting the winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





6/9 Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





7/9 Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming, guard Grayson Allen (8), and guard Collin Gillespie celebrate against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





8/9 Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) fouls Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





9/9 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives between Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) and forward Oso Ighodaro during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri





