Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

India and Pakistan are currently competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8's to reach the semi-final. Check how they can make it to the knockouts from their respective groups

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blues Comfortable 61-Run Win
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and Pakistan are yet to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • They are competing with West Indies and New Zealand for the second spot from the Super 8

  • Check how India and Pakistan can qualify

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing its business end with only few matches left in the competition now. The Super 8 stage has seen teams from both groups play two matches each and only one match remains for them to play before the semi-finals commence. Two teams from each group have already qualified for the semi-final and the intensity is higher than ever.

South Africa have commenced their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign on a solid note as they defeated India in their opening encounter of the Group 1. This opened up the Group 1 for others and with West Indies defeating Zimbabwe by a massive margin, it made things tougher for India. South Africa showed a clear sense of purpose, preparation and planning to take a big step towards the semi-final qualification.

Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa defeated West Indies in their second match and secured their qualification for the semi-finals. They are still unbeaten in the competition so far and the only scare they faced was the Afghanistan encounter in the group stage which went to a double super over. Since then, the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller all have chipped in to help the Proteas enter the last four.

In Group 2, England started their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka. Pakistan and New Zealand's clash got washed out due to rain and it changed the equation of the group. England got a headstart and they capitalised on it by beating Pakistan in their next encounter. England have been scratchy in their campaign so far, but they have managed to cross the line when it matters. Be it Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook or Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, anyone or the other have put their hand up and delivered for the team.

England are the first team to qualify for semi-final from Group 2. They have won two matches and neither of the teams can cross them. Sri Lanka are eliminated after suffering two losses and that leaves only Pakistan and New Zealand as the contenders to qualify along with England. New Zealand are yet to lose in the Super 8 stage as they defeated Sri Lanka by a big margin in their second game. Across two groups, four teams are now battling it out for two semi-final slots.

What India Need To Reach ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Knock-Outs?

India are currently at the third position in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 points table.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Points Table Photo: ICC
With India beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs, the battle of net run rate is now out of the window. South Africa have already qualified and they have only one game remaining against Zimbabwe. It is a dead rubber with Zimbabwe being eliminated now. That leaves only India vs West Indies match which is going to be a virtual quarter-final. The winner of the match will advance to the semi-final with two wins.

What Pakistan Need To Reach ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Knock-Outs?

Pakistan are in the third place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 Points Table Photo: ICC
Pakistan are in a very tough spot in terms of qualification. They are currently at the third place and have a net run rate of -0.461. Their competitor for the qualification, New Zealand has a net run rate of +3.050. Both have only one match left in the competition. While Pakistan has to play Sri Lanka in their last, New Zealand will play England. If England beats New Zealand, Pakistan will have to defeat Sri Lanka by a massive margin to leapfrog the net run rate of New Zealand. With a vast difference in net run rate, the task is going to be a big challenge for Pakistan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Tags

