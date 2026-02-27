Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

In Group 2, England started their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka. Pakistan and New Zealand's clash got washed out due to rain and it changed the equation of the group. England got a headstart and they capitalised on it by beating Pakistan in their next encounter. England have been scratchy in their campaign so far, but they have managed to cross the line when it matters. Be it Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook or Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, anyone or the other have put their hand up and delivered for the team.