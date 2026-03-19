IPL 2026: Historical Leaderboard Of Indian Premier League - Bowlers

Summary of this article
Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL with 221 wickets
RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the 2nd spot with 198 wickets
Amit Mishra is the only bowler in the list with three IPL hat-tricks
Started in 2008, the Indian Premier League has come a long way to become the juggernaut that it is today. Over the years, we have seen many old records tumbling and new ones being formed, especially in the batting front, where the T20 game has gone to the next level in the last few years.
Yet, it's been evident that teams with a diverse bowling attack that complement the power-packed batting line-up end up winning the tournament on most occasions, highlighting the importance of bowlers in the format.
Many great bowlers of the 21st century have featured in the IPL over the years, bamboozling world-class batters with their bowling. In this article, let's check out the leading wicket-takers in the history of IPL so far:
Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) - 221 Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal is definitely among the IPL greats as he's topping the most-wickets charts with 221 wickets in 174 matches. The street-smart leg spinner is known to deceive the batter in the air with his loop and spin.
He has 8 four and one five-wicket hauls to his name, with the best figures of 40/5 against KKR in 2022. He has won purple cap once in IPL in 2022, when he took 27 wickets in 17 matches.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 198 wickets
The swing maestro from India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL's history with 198 wickets in 191 matches. While he's well-known to bamboozle batters with the new ball, his death bowling abilities are also commendable and has won many matches with the ball in hand.
He has won Purple Caps twice in the IPL (2016 and 2017), while playing for SRH during his pomp and has four wicket and equal number of five wicket hauls in the league with the best figures of 5/19 against Punjab in 2017.
Piyush Chawla (MI) - 192 Wickets
Piyush Chawla is third in the highest-wicket-taker list with 192 wickets in the same number of matches. Retired in 2025, at the age of 36 from all formats of the game, including the IPL, Chawla was well-known for his good control and variations. Though he could also make a batter look foolish with his big leg spin on occasions.
Though he never won the purple cap in the IPL, he has taken two four-wicket hauls with the best figures of 4/17 against RCB in 2023.
Sunil Narine (KKR) - 192 Wickets
Sunil Narine is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 192 wickets in 189 matches. He took the IPL by storm with his mystery bowling and won matches for fun for KKR.
However, after being reported for illegal action, he had to modify it and made a comeback both in international cricket as well as the IPL. He continued to trap batter with his variations and control. He is an IPL legend, yet hasn't been able to win a purple cap. However, he has seven four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls to his name.
Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK) - 187 Wickets
Known for sharp cricket acumen and a plethora of variations, off-spinner Ravi Ashwin is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 187 wickets in 221 matches.
Though his wicket-taking abilities were put to the test towards the fag end of his IPL career, during his prime, he was among the most successful bowlers of the league known to deceive world-class batters with her clever variations.
Though Ashwin has never won a purple cap in an IPL season, he has one four-wicket haul (4/34) to his name that he took against RPSG in 2016.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 183 Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah is a bowling maestro of modern cricket. Today, when bats are bigger, grounds are smaller, and smashing sixes and boundaries have become easier than ever, Bumrah has found a way to contain the batters and get them out at will with his pin-point yorkers, and cunning slower balls .
Since his debut back in 2013, till now, Bumrah has taken 183 wickets from 145 matches at an economy of 7.25 despite bowling the most difficult overs of the match. He has three four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls in the IPL so far.
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 183 Wickets
Dwayne Bravo is one of the best all-rounders to have featured in the IPL. The West Indian took 183 wickets in 158 games at an economy of 8.38. He used to bowl the tough death overs for his team, where he made it difficult for the batter to line him up for big hits because of his well-disguised slower balls mized with quick accurate yorkers.
He won the Purple Cap twice (2013 and 2015) during his IPL career and has two four-wicket hauls to his name.
Amit Mishra (LSG) - 174 Wickets
Amit Mishra has sent batters back to the pavilion 174 times during his IPL career, which puts him at the eighth spot in the list of highest-wicket takers. The Haryana leg-spinner is an IPL veteran who used to make batters dance to his tune with his sharp leg-spin.
Though Amit Mishra never won a purple cap in his career, he has a unique record of three hat-tricks in the IPL. He has four 4-wicket and one 5-wicket haul to his name.
Lasith Malinga (MI) - 122 Wickets
Lasith Malinga's name is synonymous with 'Yorker' as the Sri Lankan veteran is known for his toe-crushing yorkers around the world. He has taken 122 wickets in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in the same number of matches and guided a young Jasprit Bumrah under his shadow.
Lasith Malinga has won the purple cap in the IPL once in 2011, taking 28 wickets in 16 matches, and also has six four-wicket and one five-wicket haul to his name.
Ravindra Jadeja (RR) - 170 Wickets
At the tenth spot is another veteran all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who has scalped 170 wickets in the IPL so far, from 254 outings. The Indian all-rounder just got traded to the Rajasthan Royals, but he played his major IPL cricket in CSK.
He has been a three-dimensional player for CSK for such a long time and has turned numerous matches to their favour with his cricketing skills. Jadeja doesn't have a purple cap to his name but has taken three four-wicket and one five-wicket haul in the IPL.