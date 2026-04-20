Who Is Jasprit Bumrah's First Wicket In IPL 2026?

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans won toss, opted to bowl first
Mumbai Indians posted 199-run total, riding Tilak Varma's hundred
Jasprit Bumrah sent back Sai Sudharsan off first ball of GT innings
Jasprit Bumrah finally broke his wicketless spell in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, getting rid of Sai Sudharsan off the first ball of the Gujarat Titans innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 20).
Bumrah bowled a full, away-swinging delivery to the left-hander first up, drawing a drive. The Tamil Nadu batter's hands followed, but he ended up lofting the ball straight to Krish Bhagat at cover-point. The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling spearhead rejoiced, for his drought of scalps in this season came to an end. It was his first breakthrough after 114 balls in IPL 2026, and his first one after 146 overall deliveries in the league.
Bumrah was carted around by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earlier in the tournament; the teenager smashed the world's best bowler for six straightaway in their first meeting. The 32-year-old had not conceded too many runs in other games, but had not been among the wickets either. The first-ball dismissal in match 30 augurs well for the India seamer.
Earlier, Tilak Varma cracked his maiden IPL hundred to take Mumbai to 199/5 after Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Tilak (101 not out in 45 balls) had scratched around to reach 19 off 22 balls, but scored an incredible 81 runs off the next 23 deliveries he faced to give the total respectability.
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.