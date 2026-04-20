Who Is Jasprit Bumrah's First Wicket In IPL 2026?

Breaking a 114-ball drought in Indian Premier League 2026, Jasprit Bumrah had Sai Sudharsan caught by Krish Bhagat at cover-point. The India seamer was carted around by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earlier in the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League 2026 Jasprit Bumrah First Wicket sai sudharsan
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, opted to bowl first

  • Mumbai Indians posted 199-run total, riding Tilak Varma's hundred

  • Jasprit Bumrah sent back Sai Sudharsan off first ball of GT innings

Jasprit Bumrah finally broke his wicketless spell in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, getting rid of Sai Sudharsan off the first ball of the Gujarat Titans innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 20).

ALSO READ: GT Vs MI Live Score

Bumrah bowled a full, away-swinging delivery to the left-hander first up, drawing a drive. The Tamil Nadu batter's hands followed, but he ended up lofting the ball straight to Krish Bhagat at cover-point. The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling spearhead rejoiced, for his drought of scalps in this season came to an end. It was his first breakthrough after 114 balls in IPL 2026, and his first one after 146 overall deliveries in the league.

Bumrah was carted around by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earlier in the tournament; the teenager smashed the world's best bowler for six straightaway in their first meeting. The 32-year-old had not conceded too many runs in other games, but had not been among the wickets either. The first-ball dismissal in match 30 augurs well for the India seamer.

Earlier, Tilak Varma cracked his maiden IPL hundred to take Mumbai to 199/5 after Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Tilak (101 not out in 45 balls) had scratched around to reach 19 off 22 balls, but scored an incredible 81 runs off the next 23 deliveries he faced to give the total respectability.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal with teammates celebrate the win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League cricket match, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official
Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 101 balls in the IPL. - PTI
Virat Kohli Vs Jasprit Bumrah, IPL Rivalry: Key Stats, Bragging Rights, And More Ahead Of MI-RCB Clash Today
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Can Jasprit Bumrah Contain In-Form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Guwahati? - AP
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Can Jasprit Bumrah Contain In-Form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Guwahati?
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after getting hit for a six by Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report
Related Content

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia Look To Fight Back | GT 71/5 (10)

  2. Who Is Krish Bhagat? All-Rounder Picked By Mumbai Indians As Replacement Of Atharva Ankolekar In IPL 2026

  3. Who Is Danish Malewar? Young Vidarbha Batter Handed T20 Debut In GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match

  4. Dasun Shanaka Banned From Pakistan Super League For One Year

  5. Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: United Arab Emirates Anthem Not Played In Opening Ceremony - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  4. From Congress Dominance to Dravidian Rise: Recalling Tamil Nadu’s Political Transformation

  5. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  3. Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

  4. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  5. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Hosts Seal Dominant Six-Wicket Win In Comfortable Chase

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory