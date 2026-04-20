GT Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl Against Changed Mumbai Indians Side – See Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday. It’s a match between teams with contrasting fortunes. GT are on a three-game winning streak, with one more victory taking them into the top two. MI, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.