GT Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl Against Changed Mumbai Indians Side – See Playing XIs

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans opted to bowl first during the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match report Indian Premier League 2026
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, April 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans (GT) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 30 on Monday

  • GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • See the playing XIs for GT vs MI match here

Gujarat Titans (GT) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday. It’s a match between teams with contrasting fortunes. GT are on a three-game winning streak, with one more victory taking them into the top two. MI, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.

Shubman Gill’s Titans began the season with back-to-back defeats, but roared back in style with three wins on the trot. GT beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a thriller at Eden Gardens, moving to six points.

MI, on the other hand, have lost five consecutive games since their opening-day win against KKR. The five-time IPL champions were beaten comprehensively by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing and need a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Follow out live coverage of the MI vs GT match

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, 33, and others celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
GT Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 30 Today?
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/STR
GT Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 30 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
GT Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 – Check Result
Related Content

Shubman Gill: “We will bowl first. Looks (like) a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down.”

Hardik Pandya: “We would have fielded as well.”

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.

Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar.

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Match 30 of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat Handed Debut

  2. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  5. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  3. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Hosts Seal Dominant Six-Wicket Win In Comfortable Chase

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory