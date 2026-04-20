GT Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Opt To Bowl Against Changed Mumbai Indians Side – See Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans (GT) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 30 on Monday
GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first
See the playing XIs for GT vs MI match here
Gujarat Titans (GT) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday. It’s a match between teams with contrasting fortunes. GT are on a three-game winning streak, with one more victory taking them into the top two. MI, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.
Shubman Gill’s Titans began the season with back-to-back defeats, but roared back in style with three wins on the trot. GT beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in a thriller at Eden Gardens, moving to six points.
MI, on the other hand, have lost five consecutive games since their opening-day win against KKR. The five-time IPL champions were beaten comprehensively by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing and need a win to stay alive in the tournament.
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Shubman Gill: “We will bowl first. Looks (like) a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down.”
Hardik Pandya: “We would have fielded as well.”
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.
Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar.
Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma.
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Match 30 of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The action will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.