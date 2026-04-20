GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Brings Up Maiden Indian Premier League Hundred, Strikes Five Boundaries In One Over

Summary of this article
Tilak Varma scored his maiden IPL century
He brought up his hundred in just 45 deliveries and stayed unbeaten
Tilak hit five boundaries in one over of Ashok Sharma
In the high-stakes Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 match 30 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20, Tilak Varma emerged as the savior for Hardik Pandya's against hosts Gujarat Titans, silencing critics with a masterclass in controlled aggression.
Entering the fray with Mumbai reeling at a precarious 46/3 during the powerplay, Varma initially played a disciplined anchor role to stabilize the innings. Alongside Naman Dhir, who fell just short of his own milestone with a gritty 45, Varma weathered the early storm caused by a fiery opening spell from Kagiso Rabada.
The turning point of the innings came in the death overs when Varma decided to shift gears, turning a slow start into a spectacular display of power hitting. He was particularly severe on the local bowlers, taking apart Prasidh Krishna in the 15th over for 19 runs and then smashing Ashok Sharma for a colossal 26 runs in the 18th over.
He reached his 9th IPL half-century in style, bringing up the landmark off just 33 balls with a definitive six over backward point.
In a breathtaking display of late-overs acceleration, Varma transformed from a stabilizer into a destructor. He didn't just settle for a fifty, launched a relentless assault in the final three overs. The highlight was a brutal sequence against Ashok Sharma and a calculated assault against Prasidh Krishna yet again in the last over.
Varma sprinted from 50 to his maiden IPL century in just 18 additional deliveries, finishing with an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls.
He achieved his maiden IPL century in just 45 balls, equalizing the record for the fastest hundred in Mumbai Indians history. His innings was a masterclass in power hitting and range against pace bowling, featuring 7 towering sixes and 8 boundaries..
By successfully transitioning from a defensive shield to a death-overs aggressor, Varma has provided a much-needed lifeline for the struggling Mumbai Indians.
Tilak Varma's Struggles In IPL 2026
Prior to today’s explosive performance in Ahmedabad, Tilak Varma was enduring his most challenging period in a Mumbai Indians jersey. Entering the match against Gujarat Titans, Varma had managed just 43 runs across five innings this season, a stark contrast to the consistent performer who averaged over 40 in 2024.
His struggles mirrored those of the broader MI middle order. He often found himself walking into the crease under immense pressure with the powerplay destroyed, forcing him into a shell.
Tilak Varma Hits Five Boundaries In One Over
In the 18th over of tonight's high-octane clash in Ahmedabad, Tilak Varma dismantled Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma, dispatching him for five boundaries in a single over that completely shifted the momentum.
The onslaught began with a colossal six over deep backward point off a short and wide delivery, a shot that also brought up Varma's first half-century of the 2026 season.
He followed it with a clever, premeditated scoop for four and a powerful drive past mid-off that raced to the fence. Sharma, clearly rattled, then offered two more slot deliveries that Varma ruthlessly launched over deep mid-wicket and long-off for back-to-back sixes.
By targeting the young pacer, Varma took the pressure off captain Hardik Pandya and punished Gujarat for their death-over tactics. While the over ended on a worrying note as Varma took a painful 150 kph blow to the body on the final delivery, the damage was already done.