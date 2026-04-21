GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Becomes Joint-Fastest Centurion For Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma brought up century in just 45 deliveries and with it be joined Sanath Jayasuriya as the joint-fastest centurion for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

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Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma scored century in just 45 balls

  • It is his maiden century in the IPL

  • This is also the joint-fastest century scored by a Mumbai Indians cricketer

In a season that had seen his form questioned and his strike rate under the scanner, Tilak Varma produced a masterclass of controlled aggression during the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to etch his name into the record books.

With a breathtaking unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, the 23-year-old equalled Sanath Jayasuriya’s 18-year-old record for the fastest century in Mumbai Indians history.

Varma’s journey to the milestone was a tale of two halves. Walking in at 46/3 during the powerplay, he initially played the role of a stabilizer. At the end of the 13th over, he was batting on a modest 19 off 22 deliveries, struggling to find his rhythm while the Gujarat Titans’ bowlers maintained a tight grip.

The transformation began during the strategic timeout. Following a brief but animated discussion with captain Hardik Pandya, Varma emerged with a completely different intent. He dismantled the Titans' attack with surgical precision, scoring his final 82 runs in just 23 balls.

His assault included a brutal 26-run over against Ashok Sharma and a clinical demolition of the death bowlers to reach the triple-figure mark on the final ball of the innings.

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The southpaw’s maiden IPL century was punctuated by 7 towering sixes and 8 boundaries, most of them targeted over the mid-wicket and long-on regions. By reaching the hundred in 45 balls, he mirrored Jayasuriya’s legendary 2008 feat against CSK, proving that he possesses the same destructive potential as the greats of the game.

This innings did more than just provide statistical glory. Tt propelled Mumbai Indians to a formidable 199/5, a total that proved way beyond the Titans' reach. For Varma, this century is a loud statement of his resilience, silencing critics and providing MI with the momentum they desperately needed to save their 2026 campaign.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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