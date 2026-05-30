RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Weather Hazards Delay Shubman Gill And Co's Arrival In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Final

Storms in Chandigarh have forced a last-minute, late-night arrival for the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Defending champions RCB hold a preparation advantage after arriving in the city days ahead of the final
Despite the logistical strain and travel fatigue, both teams are ready for Sunday's championship showdown
The Gujarat Titans (GT) face a race against the clock ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Titans’ travel plans were severely disrupted on Saturday, leaving the squad with less than 24 hours of preparation time on their home turf at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT were scheduled to fly out of Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon following their triumph over the Rajasthan Royals in Friday’s Qualifier 2. However, severe storms sweeping across north-western India—specifically affecting Punjab and Rajasthan—grounded multiple flights.
With airport authorities unable to provide take-off clearance, the Titans’ charter flight was held back, pushing their expected arrival in Ahmedabad to past 10:00 PM on Saturday.
This logistical challenge is a direct consequence of the BCCI’s decision to spread the three playoff matches across three different venues, forcing the Qualifier 2 winner to travel on the eve of the final.
The preparation contrast is stark: defending champions RCB arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, enjoying ample time to settle and complete two productive training sessions.
Reflecting on the disparity, RCB’s Rajat Patidar acknowledged the potential advantage. "Yes, because after Qualifier 1 we got enough time to rest and recover," he noted. "There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good."
GT captain Shubman Gill remained stoic, emphasizing that finals are ultimately defined by mental fortitude rather than physical scheduling.
As Ahmedabad prepares to host its fourth IPL final, the forecast remains clear, offering a reprieve from the weather chaos that plagued the 2023 title decider.
The Titans, chasing their second trophy after their 2022 victory, now look to channel their momentum into a performance that can overcome a fatigued travel schedule and RCB’s championship pedigree.